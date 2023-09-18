Andy Murray celebrated Great Britain's victory over France at the Davis Cup Finals while wearing a pink bucket hat. With the win, Great Britain have qualified for the tournament's Final 8 stage, which is scheduled to be held in November in Malaga, Spain.

Great Britain remained unbeaten in the finals and finished on top of Group B, which included Australia, France, and Switzerland.

In the final match of the group between Great Britain and France on Sunday, September 17, Dan Evans started the proceedings with a comeback victory over Arthur Fils. Ugo Humbert brought France level, getting the better of Cameron Norrie in three sets.

In the decisive doubles fixture, the Brits rode to victory on the back of support from the home crowd in Manchester. The pair of Dan Evans and Neal Skupski saved four match points in their tie against Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin and clinched a dramatic 1-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(6) victory inside AO Arena.

The stadium erupted with roars from the Manchester crowd as the home side qualified for the last eight. Evans and Skupski, too, jumped and screamed in joy as seen in the video below.

Expand Tweet

Later, Andy Murray came out to the court wearing a pink bucket hat and hugged Skupski in elation.

Expand Tweet

"Gran, that was for you" - Andy Murray dedicated his Davis Cup win over Switzerland's Leandro Riedi to his late grandmother

Andy Murray walks out to the court: 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Manchester

Andy Murray dedicated his victory over Switzerland's Leandro Riedi on Friday, September 15, to his late grandmother Ellen.

Murray missed his grandmother's funeral as he was busy representing Great Britain at the Davis Cup Finals. He struggled to contain his tears during the on-court interview after his match as he apologized to the family for his absence.

"Today is a tough day for me; it's actually my grandmother's funeral today and ... sorry. I am sorry to my family that I'm not able to be there, but gran, that was for you," Andy Murray said.

Expand Tweet

Ellen was one of Murray's biggest supporters. In an interview more than ten years ago, she had stated that she wants to cuddle her grandson if he cries on television.

"As a gran, watching him on the telly, if he starts crying I just want to give him a cuddle. Andrew is very emotional, he’s a bit soft-hearted," she said.

As per reports, the three-time Grand Slam champion had missed his grandfather Gordon's funeral in 2016 for the same reason.