Andy Murray recently let fans in on the emotions surrounding his impending retirement from professional tennis.

The former World No. 1 revealed to the media during the Dubai Tennis Championships in February that he will hang up his racquet at some point this season. The Brit, who has only won five of his 13 matches in 2024 thus far, also stated that he wouldn't entertain retirement questions much going forward.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm likely not going to play past this summer," Andy Murray said during his press conference in Dubai. "I'm not going to talk more about that between now and whenever the time comes for me to stop. But yeah, I don't plan on playing much past this summer."

Andy Murray though had no qualms in talking about it after his three-set loss to Czech Republic's Tomas Machac at this week's Miami Masters on Monday (March 25). Speaking to Daily Mirror, the 36-year-old said he was eager to give his best effort in the upcoming months.

Andy Murray also spared a word for Miami, which had been a site for both one of his most successful tournaments and his training base.

"I am looking forward to the end now, give my best the next few months and get to be at home with my family," Andy Murray told the Daily Mirror. "Miami has been a special place for me during my career. It's been my tennis home, really. I've done so much of my work and training and preparation here. I love the city."

The three-time Major winner also expressed satisfaction with his game this week, which saw him beat the likes of former World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini and 29th-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry on the way to the third round.

"It's been pretty positive, there were some good signs in my game, definitely an improvement on the last few tournaments, not perfect but considering everything to be winning matches against the players I did and pushing Tomas like I did today," he added. "I'm proud of myself because it's extremely difficult to do what I'm doing with the issue that I have."

"To still be able to compete with these guys is a credit to myself and the work that I've done and the effort that I've put into this to keep myself in this position."

"I've spent so much of my tennis career here, would have liked it to have gone on a little bit longer" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic to win the 2009 Miami Open

Andy Murray won the Miami Open in 2009 and 2013, beating top players like Novak Djokovic and David Ferrer in the championship matches, respectively. The Brit also reached two more finals in Florida, losing to the Serb in 2012 and 2015.

Murray was visibly emotional as he received a send-off from fans at the Butch Buccholz Court following a hard-fought 7-5, 5-7, 6-7(5) defeat to Machac. The former World No. 1 later expressed dismay at the third-round match being his last in front of his fans at the Miami Open.

"I wasn't thinking about all the matches I played. Just more that that's the last match that I am going to play here which is sad because I love it here. I've spent so much of my tennis career here and I would have liked it to have gone on a little bit longer," Andy Murray said during the press conference. "This tournament particularly for me is an important one so it was a bit more emotional leaving the court today than it might be at some of the other events."