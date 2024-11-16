Andy Murray continues golf journey post-retirement, asks fans to give feedback on his progress

Andy Murray was recently seen honing his skills in golf. The former tennis player brought his decorated tennis career to an end at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He announced his retirement during a press conference after his 2024 Wimbledon doubles exit, citing his lack of fitness after his back surgery. His last appearance on the tennis court was during the Paris Olympics, where he competed in a doubles game against the Americans alongside Dan Evans. They lost their quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul with a score of 6-2, 6-4 on August 1.

Following this, Murray walked off the court, marking an end to his career, and was cheered by the audience for his stellar career. The Briton is now frequently seen trying his hand at golf and also participated in the BMW PGA Championship on September 18, 2024.

Now, Murray has shared another update on his Instagram story, showcasing his progress in golf. The video clip featured him practicing his swing and making a shot. Here's what his caption read:

"Any progress yet?"

Andy Murray’s Instagram story

Andy Murray opened up about improving his skills in golf

In a conversation with Manchester Evening News, Andy Murray opened up about improving his skills in golf and said that he has been practicing a lot. He also revealed plans to seek lessons to enhance his skills.

"I'm obviously getting to practice a lot more than the average person," said Andy Murray. "I obviously played a bit when I was younger, and if I can get the right sort of lessons and practice the right things, then yeah, I've got a chance of doing that."

He further spoke about his future goals for golf, saying:

"I'll play a lot of golf. I want to become a scratch golfer. I've always loved playing golf, but because of the issues with my back, I haven't played for five or six years. I would also love to be part of the next Olympics in some capacity, but I don't have any clear plans on what it is I'm going to do from a work perspective," he added.

He also shared how he wishes to live his life post-retirement:

"I don't know exactly what the rest of my life will look like, but I will still stay in touch with the sport. Initially, I want to be at home with my family. I want to spend a lot of time with my kids and my wife, so I won't be on the road much, I know that."

Andy Murray won a total of 739 matches in his career.

