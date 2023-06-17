Former tennis player John Lloyd opined that Andy Murray is capable of having a good run at Wimbledon.

Murray had a forgettable clay-court season as he suffered opening-round exits in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome. He ended up withdrawing from the French Open in order to focus on the grass-court season and prepare himself for Wimbledon.

Murray won a Challenger tournament in Surbiton while reaching the semifinals of another Challenger event in Nottingham.

John Lloyd said the 36-year-old is someone who was capable of causing a few problems to some of the top players while speaking on the Tennis Channel's Inside-in Podcast. The 68-year-old went on to state that Murray fancied himself against many of the top 10 players outside of Novak Djokovic.

"I'll tell you the one who I think might cause a few problems with some of the top players is Andy Murray. It's an interesting thing with Andy and I might be totally wrong in this but you listen to his press conferences and everything else, he's really geared this year," John Lloyd said.

"He's already won a Challenger in Surbiton last week but he's really geared this year to Queen's and Wimbledon and I think when he looks at that top 10, take Novak out of the equation, I think he fancies himself against a lot of these players and I think he's been trying so damn hard to get high enough so that he'll get a seed, which is looking iffy at the moment," he added.

Lloyd mentioned that if Murray was unseeded at Wimbledon, he would be the most dangerous floater the tournament had ever seen in several years, if not ever.

"If he is in a good section of the draw, I think he fancies his chances big time to cause some damage and if he can get out of this habit he has in Slams these days, of winning the first couple of matches but having five-hour matches, he could be dangerous," Lloyd said.

"If he's not seeded, he's the most dangerous floater that's been seen at Wimbledon for many, many years, if not ever, and I think he could have a good run here, I really do," he added.

Andy Murray is scheduled to compete at the Queen's Club Championships

Andy Murray in action during the Nottingham Challenge

Andy Murray is currently competing at the Nottingham Challenge and reached the semifinals following wins over Joris de Loore, Hugo Grenier and Dominic Stricker. He will now face Nuno Borges for a place in the final.

Murray is scheduled to travel to London for the Queen's Club Championships where he will look to have a good run before entering Wimbledon. The Scot was unable to take part in the ATP 500 event last year due to an injury he suffered during the Stuttgart Open final.

Other players who will compete in the Queen's Club Championships include Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Matteo Berrettini.

