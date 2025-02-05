"Andy Murray deserves better"; "Would never fly with Judy" - Fans deny idea of Emma Raducanu hiring Brit as her new coach

Tennis fans recently dismissed the idea of Emma Raducanu hiring Andy Murray as her new coach. The former World No. 10's previous coach was Nick Cavaday.

Raducanu has a track record of frequently changing coaches, with Cavaday being her sixth coach. She has previously worked with Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson, Torben Beltz, Dmitry Tursunov, and Sebastian Sachs.

Recently, journalist Simon Briggs suggested that Emma Raducanu should consider hiring Andy Murray, who retired from the sport after playing his final match at the 2024 Paris Olympics, as her next coach.

However, the idea of Raducanu bringing Murray on board as her coach did not resonate well with tennis fans. Many took to social media to express their disapproval and share their thoughts on the same.

Trending

One fan argued that Andy Murray should not coach a player like Emma Raducanu, who has a history of frequently changing coaches.

“Players who go through tonnes of coaches are just unable to actually make the changes required in their game to progress. Instead of “oh I need to work on this” it must be the coaches fault. Andy deserves better and should run a mile," a fan posted.

Comment byu/TheTelegraph from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another fan pointed out Raducanu's withdrawal from the mixed doubles matches with Murray at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships as a reason why the former World No. 1 should not coach her.

“Would never fly with Judy," a fan wrote.

“An unproven coach for a player who is completely lost. Sounds like a great move," a fan posted.

“Why would he do that after she bailed on him at Wimbledon? And he’s working with the goat? Issa no," a fan wrote.

Comment byu/TheTelegraph from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are a few other fan reactions:

“Unless Andy wants to be on tour most of the year I doubt it happens," a fan posted.

“This “journalist” would love this to happen. These two have been a huge money maker for him . I think he had a Raducanu book out like a month or two after she won US open," a fan wrote.

Comment byu/TheTelegraph from discussion intennis Expand Post

Emma Raducanu was scheduled to kick off her 2025 season at the ASB Classic but had to withdraw from the tournament in Auckland due to a back injury. She then competed at the Australian Open, where she defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova and Amanda Anisimova in the first and second rounds, respectively, before succumbing to Iga Swiatek in the third round.

Following her Australian Open run, Raducanu participated in the 2025 Singapore Open, where she suffered a first-round loss to Spain's Cristina Bucsa. Most recently, the former World No.10 took part in the Abu Dhabi Open, where she faced another first-round defeat, this time against Marketa Vondrousova, who defeated her 6-3, 6-4.

Emma Raducanu is next expected to compete at Qatar Open 2025

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 Qatar Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Emma Raducanu is next expected to compete at the 2025 Qatar Open which is scheduled to take place from February 9 to February 15, 2025, at the International Tennis and Squash complex in Doha.

In 2024, Raducanu received a wildcard entry to the main draw at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Doha. She faced Anhelina Kalinina in the first round and was defeated 0-6, 6-7(6).

Apart from Emma Raducanu's potential participation at the Qatar Open, the players who will compete at the tournament are Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini, Zheng Qinwen, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback