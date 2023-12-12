Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem were recently spotted training together in Dubai, preparing for the upcoming 2024 season.

During the just-concluded season, Thiem reached his first ATP final since 2020, and Andy Murray clinched two Challenger titles. The duo is fired up and aiming for more success.

As they gear up for the 2024 season, Thiem and Murray have been training together in Dubai. On Tuesday, a video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) that featured them training together.

Aside from Murray and Dominic Thiem, other tennis stars are also preparing for the forthcoming season by training in the Middle East.

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is training in Kuwait with French teenager Arthur Fils. Novak Djokovic will be training in Dubai with his countryman Hamad Medjedovic soon.

WTA World No. 2, Aryna Sabalenka, and former World No. 2, Paula Badosa, are also in Dubai, practicing for the upcoming season.

Murray will be competing in the Brisbane International, scheduled from December 31, 2023 to January 7, 2024. He will be joined by players such as Rafael Nadal, Ben Shelton, Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov among others.

Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem have faced off five times during their careers

Dominic Theim and Andy Murray head to head

Dominic Thiem, 30, turned pro in 2011, while Andy Murray, 36, turned pro in 2005. They first met in 2014 at the Rotterdam Open, where Murray emerged victorious in three sets.

They faced off again at the 2015 Miami Masters quarterfinals, with Murray again winning in three sets. Thiem eventually secured his first victory against Murray in the semifinal of the 2017 Barcelona Open, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Thiem again defeated Murray in two sets in the quarterfinal of the 2019 China Open. Their most recent match was in the second round of the 2022 Madrid Masters, where Murray emerged victorious 6-3, 6-4.

Both Thiem and Murray have enjoyed successful careers. Thiem reached as high as World No. 3 in 2022, while Murray spent a cumulative 41 weeks as World No. 1.

Both Murray and Thiem have tasted Grand Slam success. Murray has claimed the US Open once and Wimbledon twice. Meanwhile, Thiem secured his lone Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2020.