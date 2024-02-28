Andy Murray recently said that it would be interesting to see a younger Boris Becker compete against the top players in the world today.

Murray started his Dubai Tennis Championships campaign by defeating Denis Shapovalov in the first round. Shapovalov took the first set, but Murray turned things around to win the next two sets 7-6(5), 6-3.

In his post-match press conference, the former World No. 1 was asked about the evolution of tennis over the years. Murray provided a detailed answer as he reflected on how players would specialize in playing on different surfaces in the past. According to him, modern tennis has bridged the gap between different surfaces, making play styles similar.

"You had players that loved playing indoors and on grass, on the faster courts, then you had players who were clay court specialists. Whereas now, because the surfaces have become more similar, you maybe don't have that as much. A lot of the game styles have become kind of similar." Murray said.

The three-time Grand Slam winner also wondered if a serve-and-volley player like Boris Becker would be able to compete with the top players in modern day men's tennis.

"Would be interesting to see someone like a Becker playing against some of the top players in the world, to see what would happen because I don't know. I don't know for sure. I just think the courts have made it so hard to play that style of tennis."

Ugo Humbert is Andy Murray's next opponent in Dubai

Andy Murray at the 2024 Australian Open

Ugo Humbert, seeded fifth at the Dubai Tennis Championships, will be Andy Murray's Round of 16 opponent at the ATP 500 event. Humbert faced compatriot Gael Monfils in the first round. Despite losing the first set 4-6, Humbert went on to turn things around and win the match after clinching the remaining two sets 6-3, 6-3.

Murray goes into his clash with the Frenchman with a 2-0 head-to-head record. The pair's first meeting came in the semifinals of the 2019 Europen Open in Antwerp. On that occasion, Humbert had won the first set, but Murray bounced back and won the match 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

They faced each other next in the Round of 32 at the 2021 Metz Open. Once again, it was Humbert who clinched the first set. However, the Frenchman failed to maintain his momentum as Murray won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.