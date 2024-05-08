Andy Murray set to make a comeback from ankle injury at French Open tuneup tournament

Andy Murray was announced as the first wild card recipient of this year's edition of the Geneva Open. The Brit is set to make a comeback on the tour since his last appearance at the Miami Open, where he lost to Tomas Machac in the Round of 32 clash.

Andy Murray has already been vocal about 2024 being his last season as a professional tennis player. However, his 2024 season has been plagued with injuries. At the Miami Open, Murray suffered a ligament tear in his ankle during his match against Tomas Machac.

However, Andy Murray is set to enter the Geneva Open 2024 via a wildcard, becoming the second 'Big Four' player to play at the tournament after Roger Federer in 2021. The tournament announced Murray's participation on their X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Wild Card Andy Murray will play at the Gonet Geneva Open 2024. Are you ready to see @andy_murray play ?"

Murray will be playing at this tournament to build up toward the French Open, which is scheduled to begin later this month.

2016 was the only time where Murray made it to the final of Roland Garros

2016 French Open - Day Fifteen

Andy Murray had an impressive run at the 2016 French Open as the Brit progressed till the final of the tournament. Murray had to overcome adverse challenges in the initial rounds as he had to win five-set matches very early in the tournament and with rain-marred scheduling.

However, as the tournament progressed, Murray gathered momentum and defeated his subsequent opponents in the next rounds before coming up against the defending champion Stanislas Wawrinka in the semifinals. Although Murray had lost to the Swiss in their last three encounters, he was able to snap the losing streak by winning the semifinal in four hard-fought sets.

Murray faced off against top seed Novak Djokovic in the finals. The pair had already contested in the Madrid and Rome finals in the build-up to the French Open, where the pair split the results with Djokovic winning in Mdrid and Murray in Rome. However, despite winning the first set, he lost the final of the French Open to Djokovic by four sets, giving the Serb his 12th Grand Slam title.

2016 was a stellar season for the Brit as he won his second Wimbledon title after defeating Djokovic in the finals. The Brit also made it to the Australian Open final where he lost to the same opponent. The same year, Murray defended his Olympic gold by defeating Juan Martin Del Potro in the finals and finishing the year as the World No. 1.