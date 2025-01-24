"Andy Murray is interested"; "Goran Ivanisevic could change her for better" - Fans wildly speculate after Emma Raducanu's split with coach

Emma Raducanu has parted ways with her coach Nick Cavaday in a shocking move after the 2025 Australian Open. This has led to fans speculating about the possibility of the Brit's seventh full-time coach of her professional career being Andy Murray or Goran Ivanisevic.

Raducanu rose to fame when the then-18-year-old stunned the tennis world by winning the 2021 US Open as a qualifier. However, various injuries and struggles to maintain consistency in her game have kept her out of the upper echelons of the tennis world. She has made many coaching changes in order to find the right fit to improve her tennis and turned to her childhood coach Nick Cavaday in late 2023.

However, her hunt for the perfect coach will continue as Cavaday had to unfortunately step down from the role as he was struggling with health issues.

"Nick Cavaday has stepped down from coaching Emma Raducanu 'to spend some more time at home and prioritise getting back to full health which is hard to do with the extensive calendar'.Understand Raducanu, who is in Singapore, will now consider options but not rush into anything."

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to speculate about who Emma Raducanu's next coach could be. One fan said Andy Murray, whose future with Novak Djokovic is yet uncertain, may welcome the prospect of coaching the 22-year-old.

"Maybe Andy is interested ….. he’s free after all isn’t he," the fan said.

Another fan felt that Goran Ivanisevic could work wonders. The Croat split with Elena Rybakina following the Australian Open.

"Goran could literally change her for the better but will she step out of her comfort zone," the fan opined.

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans with fans referencing Raducanu's withdrawal from Murray's final Wimbledon campaign.

"Apparently Goran is free," a fan mentioned.

"Andy should say he’ll take the gig then pull out at the last minute," a fan joked.

"Andy I have a new job for you….," a fan said.

"If Andy Murray was to coach Emma Raducanu, that would be very interesting but I don’t think it would. Not for a minimum of 3-4 years anyway," a fan commented.

Emma Raducanu also opened up about her relationship with Nick Cavaday following their split.

"No doubt we'll stay in touch" - Emma Raducanu on her relationship with Nick Cavaday

2025 Australian Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu thanked Nick Cavaday for his help during their partnership, highlighting his positive impact after her wrists and left ankle surgeries in May 2023.

"I'd like to thank Nick for a great partnership over the last year and a bit, especially post-surgeries," Raducanu said. "I wish him all the best in his next chapter and no doubt we'll stay in touch." (via bbc.com)

Cavaday also extended his best wishes to Raducanu and was delighted to her making a steady return to the upper echelons of the tennis world.

"I am very happy to have been able to work with Emma over the last 14 months," said Cavaday. "I am glad Emma is back to being established on tour now with a ranking inside the top 60, and I look forward to seeing what she does from here." (via bbc.com)

Emma Raducnau is set to become the World No. 56 following the Australian Open and is slated to compete at the 2025 WTA Singapore Open next. She will be joined by the likes of Anna Kalinskaya, Elise Mertens, Camila Osorio, Alycia Parks, and others.

