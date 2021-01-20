Andy Murray likely to resume training today, will wait and see if he can play Australian Open: Judy Murray

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray is likely to return to training today after recovering from COVID-19. The Scot is still holding out hope he may able to compete at the Australian Open, as per his mother Judy Murray.

It was revealed in the middle of last week that Andy Murray had tested positive for coronavirus. That meant he was unable to board any of Tennis Australia's charter flights transporting the players into Melbourne.

But his mother and former coach Judy Murray recently told the BBC that the 33-year-old has recovered from the virus. Judy further claimed they will take a wait-and-watch approach about Andy Murray's participation in the year's first Major, which is set to begin on 8 February.

"He's doing okay, I think he gets out today," Judy said. "So he can resume some training. Then of course, it's a question of waiting and seeing whether he is able to fly out to Australia and take part. Nobody knows the answer to that one yet."

Andy Murray has not officially withdrawn from the tournament yet.

Judy talking about Andy’s COVID recovery & the situation in Australia: pic.twitter.com/KwHzsAinxn — R. 🍒 (@drivevolleys) January 20, 2021

Judy Murray also shed some light on the current situation in Melbourne, where her other son Jamie Murray has landed. Jamie, one of the top doubles players in the world, is not among those who were on the flights which returned COVID-19 positive tests.

"Jamie was one of the fortunate ones who was on a clear flight which means he is allowed out of his hotel room for 5 hours a day," Judy Murray added. "He gets a knock on the door at half-past six in the morning. He can walk across to the courts. He can practice for a couple of hours. He can do 90 mins of gym and 60 mins of food. And then walk back to the hotel room. And he is back in his hotel room at half-past 11. And that's it for him for the rest of the day."

Judy Murray also acknowledged that her son was in a much better position compared to the players who have been instructed not to leave their room for 14 days.

"But he is in a more fortunate position than many of the players, including Heather Watson, who are really locked down for 14 days for 24/7 and are making the best of whatever is in the hotel room to do whatever kind of physical training they are able to," Judy said.

Advertisement

Andy Murray among a handful of people hoping to fly to Melbourne at a later date

Andy Murray

At this point, it is unclear what the protocol will be for players such as Andy Murray, who missed the Tennis Australia charter flights due to a positive test. Murray is not the only person hoping he may be able to fly into Melbourne at a later date.

Dominic Thiem's coach Nicolas Massu, who also tested positive, recently expressed hope he would be able to reach Melbourne in time for the Australian Open. Rohan Bopanna's doubles partner Joao Sousa has also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and he didn't reach Melbourne along with the other players.

Bopanna is unsure whether he will be able to find another partner in Melbourne, or if any players will be allowed in after the 16 January cut-off date.

"Even there it’s a grey area because initially they (organisers) said after January 16 no player can enter Melbourne. Now they are maybe looking to have a few players come in. That is also such a tough situation, again not communicated properly," Bopanna told the Hindustan Times.