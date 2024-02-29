Andy Murray’s mother Judy has not taken kindly to the frequent media questions over his potential retirement.

Murray competed in the second round of the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday, February 28, following an opening-round win over Denis Shapovalov. The Brit suffered a 2-6, 4-6 loss to Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the match. This was Murray’s sixth defeat of the season in eight matches contested. The two-time Wimbledon champion has registered 12 losses and won just six matches since the 2023 US Open.

Due to his recent decline, Andy Murray has been pestered with questions over his impending retirement. The 36-year-old also recently shut down a journalist for insinuating that he was “tarnishing his legacy” by not calling time on his otherwise “extraordinary” career. At the time, he said that he would “keep fighting and working.”

Addressing a similar question after his latest defeat in Dubai, Murray said that he is “bored” of being badgered about his retirement. To put an end to the speculation, he hinted that he may not compete past this summer.

"I mean, I'm likely not going to play past this summer. I get asked about it after every single match that I play, every single tournament that I play. I'm bored of the question, to be honest. Yeah, I'm not going to talk more about that between now and whenever the time comes for me to stop," he said during his press conference in Dubai.

The constant media interest regarding the matter did not sit well with Andy Murray’s mother and former coach, Judy, either. She expressed her displeasure on X (formerly Twitter) while recalling that the three-time Grand Slam champion has had to field several such questions pertaining to his career over the years.

"Every single press conference he is asked the same question. When he started on @atptour it was ‘ah but when r u going to win Wimbledon?’ Every single time," Judy noted.

Throughout his career, Murray has battled several injuries, and overcome many other challenges. Barring his recent slump, the 36-year-old otherwise had a highly successful run in 2023 as well, despite the circumstances. He won three Challenger titles, reached the final at the Qatar Open, and re-entered the world’s top 40 for the first time in five years, in June 2023.

The Brit held the 50th position in the rankings until recently. He dropped out of the list just this week (February 26), after failing to defend his runner-up finish at the Qatar Open.

Emphasizing the positive highlights, Murray’s mother urged the media to leave him be.

"Let him enjoy whatever time is left of his career. He is 50 in the world, has a metal hip, a bipartite patella + 4 kids," Judy Murray said.

Expand Tweet

Andy Murray has "nothing to prove," says mother Judy

Andy Murray pictured with mother Judy after winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2012 US Open

Andy Murray has enjoyed a highly successful career spanning two decades. The former World No. 1 has collected an impressive 46 career titles so far, three of which are Grand Slams. He has featured in eight other Major finals and has twice been an Olympic gold medalist [2012, 2016].

Taking note of his legendary achievements, the Brit’s mother said that he now has “nothing to prove” in the twilight years of his career.

"And nothing to prove to anybody," she wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

At the 2024 Australian Open, Andy Murray said that he had discussed his retirement with his family and they were “very aware” of his feelings on the matter. The three-time Major champion has, however, yet to make any definite announcement about drawing the curtain on his career.