Andy Murray mocks Frances Tiafoe’s golf skills as duo trade banter with American jokingly claiming he's destined for the PGA Tour

Andy Murray and Frances Tiafoe exchange hearty banter regarding the latter's golf skills. Tiafoe recently competed at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells but his slump in form continued with another early exit.

On Sunday, March 16, Tiafoe shared a carousel of images and a video on Instagram about his time on court at Indian Wells and his stay. He captioned it:

""Some days you move mountains. Other days you climb them. What matters is that you keep going" @nipseyhussle 🏁🏁 Thanks for the stay @bravoluxuryretreats ✊🏿✊🏿"

The post also featured a video of Tiafoe playing golf in his backyard. According to former World No.1 and current coach of Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, the golf swing was bad, as he made a lighthearted remark in the comments section:

"And some days you hit the worst golf shots ever posted on Instagram 🤷‍♂️"

Tiafoe was not far behind in the banter as he claimed to be on his way to playing golf professionally.

"@andymurray 😂😂😂 bro on my way to the @pgatour in a few years. It’s not about where you start from it’s about where you’re going 🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️😂😂" Tiafoe joked in response.

Former American ATP pro, Jack Sock also had similar views as he commented:

"That golf swing needs some work my guy"

Andy Murray's comment on Frances Tiafoe's post (Image: Instagram @bigfoe1998)

Tiafoe is on a poor run of form this season holding a 5-5 record. Most recently, he competed at the Indian Wells as the 16th seed and won his campaign opener against qualifier Damir Džumhur 7-6, 7-6.

In the following match, however, Japan's Yosuke Watanuki stopped Tiafoe from going further with a 6-4, 7-6 win.

Novak Djokovic's coach Andy Murray and Frances Tiafoe feature at the Miami Open

Andy Murray and Frances Tiafoe at Tennis Plays for Peace - Source: Getty

Up next for Frances Tiafoe is the second phase of the "Sunshine Double" in Florida. At the Miami Open, Tiafoe will be seeded and will receive a first-round bye. Last year, he was seeded 21st and was ousted in his campaign opener in the second round against Christopher O'Connell.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray will also be in Miami to guide Novak Djokovic in his bid to turn the season around. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has lost two matches in a row since retiring mid-match against Alexander Zverev in the semifinal of the Australian Open.

Most recently, at Indian Wells, Murray was in attendance as Djokovic was ousted in the second round by Botic van de Zandschulp.

