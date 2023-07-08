Stefanos Tsitsipas has expressed his admiration for Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal and credited their enduring impact for shaping his success.

Tsitsipas and Murray locked horns in a highly anticipated second-round clash at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. They made a strong start to the match, with neither player suffering a break of serve in the opening set. The Greek World No. 5 put on a clinical display in the tiebreak to take an early lead in the match.

However, two-time Wimbledon champion Murray raised his level to clinch the second and third sets, taking the lead of the match at 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Thursday, July 6, before play was halted in order to adhere to the 11:00 pm curfew.

The pair continued their closely contested battle on Friday, with Tsitsipas showing more dominance in the decisive moments to claim a 7-6(3), 6-7(2), 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 victory after four hours and 41 minutes.

Following his win, Tsitsipas expressed his admiration for Murray and lauded the Brit's high level of play during their thrilling clash.

"It is never easy against Andy. I know everyone loves him here. It was a very difficult game and I was very impressed with his level. Having had two surgeries, I was very impressed with his level today and I wish him the very best," he said in his post-match interview.

The 24-year-old recalled the emotionally charged moment that accompanied the former World No. 1's maiden Wimbledon triumph in 2013.

"As I mentioned a few days ago, I had goosebumps when he won his first Wimbledon title here. I felt for him, how much it meant, this courageous run that he had, I think in 2012 if I'm not wrong," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

He further disclosed his admiration for Murray, Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal and lauded their significant impact on shaping the sport and influencing his development as a player.

"He was part of the top four for a very long time and I looked up to him, I looked up to Novak, Roger and Rafa. These four guys shaped the game and they are the reason I am the player I am today," he added.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



pays his respect to our past four champions



#Wimbledon "They are the reason I'm the player I am today" @steftsitsipas pays his respect to our past four champions "They are the reason I'm the player I am today"@steftsitsipas pays his respect to our past four champions#Wimbledon https://t.co/4K96CpgHDC

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic takes on Hubert Hurkacz in 4R; Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Laslo Djere in 3R

Stefanos Tsitsipas advances at Wimbledon 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas will be against Laslo Djere in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Djere defeated Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 to book his spot against the World No. 5.

Meanwhile, four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic continued his stellar run at SW19, securing his third consecutive straight-sets victory after downing Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(5) to advance to the fourth round.

The Serb will take on Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the quarterfinals on Sunday, July 9. Hurkacz defeated Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the grasscourt Major for the second time in his career.

Poll : 0 votes