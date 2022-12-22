Andy Murray opened up about the unique experience of representing Scotland in the Battle of the Brits. The British tennis great believes the annual exhibition tournament, which was inaugurated during the 2020 lockdown and is now in its third season, helps reignite the Scotland-England sporting rivalry and provides his home country Scotland with the opportunity to host some world-class players and exciting matches.

The Battle of the Brits is a one-of-its-kind two-day event where Team Scotland goes up against Team England in a series of men's singles and doubles matches. Andy Murray's brother and doubles tennis great Jamie Murray is the tournament director of the Battle of the Brits and also represents Team Scotland alongside his younger brother.

Two-time Wimbledon singles champion Murray recently sat down for a fun chat with comedian Josh Berry. While Murray enjoyed Berry's almost spot-on impersonation of him, he also shared his honest opinion about the unique event.

"It's a great opportunity for us to put on world-class tennis in Scotland. We don't get a chance to do that very often and obviously like to change the Davis Cup and stuff," Andy Murray said when asked about the Battle of the Brits.

He also expressed his confidence in having great crowd support for the 2022 edition in Aberdeen, Scotland, due to the magnitude of the England-Scotland rivalry.

"Hopefully, we get a lot of people come out and support. Obviously, England-Scotland, there's a big rivalry there over the years. So I guess everyone will get into it," he added.

Murray thrilled the crowd in attendance on Day 1 of the 2022 Battle of the Brits on Wednesday, beating England's Jack Draper 6-2, 1-6, 12-10 to draw Scotland level in the tie after World No. 27 Dan Evans gave England the lead with a win over Aidan McHugh.

Andy Murray lauds brother Jamie's efforts in organizing Battle of the Brits

Andy Murray and Jamie Murray (L) ahead of the 2022 Battle of the Brits.

Andy Murray also spoke about his brother Jamie Murray's work as tournament director of the Battle of the Brits, lauding the 36-year-old for his efforts in giving British players the opportunity to play despite challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic over the last two years.

Responding to Josh Berry's hilarious question on whether Andy should complain about his brother to their mother Judy, the 2012 US Open champion said he wouldn't do so as his older sibling has done a good job.

"I think he's done a pretty good job giving opportunities to the Brits to play during kind of tricky times during the last few years. I think he's done a pretty job, so he doesn't need telling off from our mom," Murray expressed.

The two brothers are scheduled to team up in the final match of the 2022 Battle of the Brits, a doubles contest against England's Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski late on Tuesday night, and will look to get the home crowd behind them.

