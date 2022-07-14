Andy Murray picks Emma Raducanu as one of the players he’d love to coach

In a recent interview with ATP Uncovered, Andy Murray spoke about his desire to get into coaching after he retires as a player. He stated that he has enjoyed a career with a lot of ups and downs, which makes him the perfect candidate to become a coach in the future.

Murray, who is currently in action at the Hall of Fame Open, was asked on the sidelines of the tournament to pick a player he’d like to coach right now, and the Brit had more than one name on his mind.

“Female player would be Emma [Raducanu] and male player would be between [Carlos] Alcaraz, [Stefanos] Tsitsipas and Jack Draper. They work hard, they seem like they love the sport. Alcaraz and Tsitsipas haven't won a slam yet. They’re obviously still very young and I think they have the potential to do it,” Murray said.

Murray is often seen dressed up in funny costumes, with the most recent one being a dragon suit ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. He posted a picture of the same on Instagram and captioned the post: 'Preparation for Wimbledon going really well.’

Upon being asked about the weirdest thing he has done to make his kids happy, he picked dressing up in various costumes.

“I mean I would do anything for them, to be honest. The dressing up is probably the thing that my wife would not do, and that's probably one of the things that I do for them that they like. I probably would do for anyone else,” Murray said

The 35-year-old registered a hard-fought win in the second round against Max Purcell at the Hall of Fame Open.

Purcell, who won the men's doubles title at Wimbledon, led by a set and a break before Murray stepped up, winning 12 of the next 13 games to take the match 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. The Brit will face third seed Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Andy Murray set for Laver Cup debut

Andy Murray at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Andy Murray is set to make his Laver Cup debut this year. The three-time Grand Slam singles champion will team up with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to represent Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg.

This year’s tournament is scheduled to be held at The O2 in London from September 23 to 25 and Murray revealed his excitement to play the event for the first time.

“I’m looking forward to playing the Laver Cup in London. I love playing as part of a team and there is a great atmosphere and intensity to the event. I’ve heard lots of good things and I’m excited to be teaming up with both Roger and Rafa for Team Europe,” Andy Murray said about his participation in the Laver Cup.

Team Europe is undefeated in the Laver Cup, with the tournament now in its fifth year. They won in Prague 2017, Chicago 2018, Geneva 2019, and Boston 2021. The 2020 edition did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

