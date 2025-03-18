Andy Murray praises Carlos Alcaraz for honing golf skills with training aid as Spaniard shares Indian Wells recap ft. mirror selfie, feast & more

Carlos Alcaraz was at the receiving end of praise from Andy Murray for using a golf training aid as seen in his Indian Wells recap. The Spaniard, who exited the Masters 1000 event in the semifinals, indulged in feasts and played a lot of golf during his time in California.

Alcaraz shared a carousel of images and videos on Instagram recounting his time at Indian Wells while participating in the BNP Paribas Open. The first slide was a mirror selfie of the Spaniard with many other images featuring delicacies of different types. The post also included several golf videos. He captioned it:

"Indian Wells from my camera roll!"

One of the golf videos included a glimpse of the Spaniard using a putting mirror, which is a golf training aid designed to help players improve their stroke. Noting it, tennis legend Murray applauded Alcaraz's effort in getting better at the game, commenting:

"Respect the putting mirror 👏"

Andy Murray's comment (top) on Carlos Alcaraz's post (Image: Instagram @carlitosalcarazz)

Murray, who is guiding Novak Djokovic, did not have a good Indian Wells campaign. After receiving a bye in the first round, Djokovic was ousted by Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round. Meanwhile, Alcaraz performed well but could not get the better of the eventual champion Jack Draper in the semifinals.

When Andy Murray praised Carlos Alcaraz during the Miami Open 2024

Andy Murray and Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

After winning the title at Indian Wells in 2024, Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive run by winning his campaign opener in Miami 6-2, 6-1 against compatriot Roberto Carballes Baena. After the match, Andy Murray wrote on X:

"Watching Alcaraz play tennis makes me smile 😊❤️"

Reacting to Murray's praise, Alcaraz said (via ATPTour.com):

"It’s great. As I’ve said many times, I play for myself, I play for my team. But also I enjoy if the people enjoy watching my matches, my games. For me, it's pretty cool... I think for me it's even better if a legend like Andy says something like this, that he enjoys a lot watching my matches. It's crazy for me, honestly."

This season, Alcaraz is seeded second at the Miami Open and will face the winner of David Goffin vs Aleksandar Vukic. Meanwhile, Murray will be coaching Novak Djokovic as the Serb tries to regain form. Djokovic will also receive a bye in the first round and will face the winner of Rinky Hijikata and Hamad Medjedovic in the second.

