Andy Murray pulls out of Delray Beach Open due to COVID risks

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has pulled out of the Delray Beach Open in order to minimize the risks associated with travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Murray had taken a wild card entry into the tournament earlier.

The three-time Major winner will now begin his season in Australia, and is expected to fly to Melbourne in mid-January. Along with Murray, his countryman Dan Evans, ranked No. 32 in the world, has also pulled out of the event.

The good news for Murray fans is that he doesn't seem to have any fitness concerns. His withdrawal is entirely down to the public health situation in Florida, as evidenced by his statement below.

Andy Murray statement: “Given the increase in COVID rates and the transatlantic flights involved, I want to minimize the risks ahead of the Australian Open. I’m really thankful for the understanding of the tournament and I look forward to playing there soon.” — Russell Fuller (@russellcfuller) December 31, 2020

The 33-year-old, ranked No. 122 in the world, is trying to return to the top of the game after having undergone two major hip surgeries. He has been granted a wild card entry into the Australian Open, where he has been a five-time finalist.

It remains to be seen if Andy Murray will play in any of the two ATP events being held in Melbourne the week prior to the Australian Open, which is scheduled to begin on 8 February.

The Delray Beach Open will still feature some big names including Canadians Milos Raonic and Vasel Pospisil, Chile's Cristian Garin, Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, France's Adrian Mannarino, and Americans John Isner, Reilly Opelka, Sam Querrey, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul.

Andy Murray finished 3rd in the recent Battle of the Brits competition

Andy Murray at the Battle of the Brits in London, England

Andy Murray had taken part in the ‘Battle of the Brits’ exhibition event which got over last week in Roehampton. The Brit scored wins over Dan Evans and Cam Norrie, and appeared to be in good physical shape at the tournament.

Andy Murray finished in third position with 6 points, while teenager Anton Matusevich won the event. Heather Watson meanwhile clinched the women's title.

Murray has pursued his comeback with the same dogged determination that has been the hallmark of his glittering career. He has been ranked No. 1 in the world for a total of 41 weeks, and has won two Wimbledons and one US Open title. Overall, he has won 46 ATP singles titles, including 14 ATP Masters 1000 events.

Murray has also brought plenty of glory to the Great Britain flag over the years. He won the singles gold medal at both the 2012 and the 2016 Olympic Games, and also led the country to the Davis Cup title in 2015.