Andy Murray recalls his appearance in one of the most iconic tennis commercials of all-time

Andy Murray has been part of several 'Head' commercials in the past, but his appearance in a promotional video for the launch of the 'YouTek IG Radical Pro' model racquet back in 2012 remains iconic to this day.

The humorous advertisement shows a reporter asking the Brit what job he would have done if not for tennis. Murray proceeds to imagine himself in the roles of a barber, a chef, and a rock star before finally coming to the conclusion that there is 'no other job' than tennis and 'no other racquet' than Radical Pro for the greatest British tennis player of all time.

In his most recent tweet, the 35-year-old shared a video of the memorable commercial.

Murray has been the brand ambassador for Head ever since he was a junior and has long been the poster boy for the Head Radical line of racquets. Despite being seen endorsing the Head Radical Pro in the advertisement, the three-time Grand Slam champion uses a Head PT57A2 racquet for his professional matches.

Apart from Head, Murray is a brand ambassador for various non-profit organizations like the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund and United for Wildlife. He is also on the leadership council for the 'Malaria No More' initiative along with former footballer David Beckham.

"I'll be kicking off the year in Australia" - Andy Murray on his plans for 2023 season

Andy Murray at the Paris Masters

Andy Murray was unable to finish his 2022 season on a high as he suffered a first-round exit at the Paris Masters against Gilles Simon.

In a recent conversation with Hello!, the three-time Grand Slam champion revealed his plans for the upcoming season.

"I'll be kicking off the year in Australia which I always really enjoy. I'll be playing a tournament out there, and then the Australian Open. After that I'll be doing some more hard-court tournaments, then hopefully the clay, and then back to the UK for the grass-court season," Murray stated.

Despite a disappointing end to 2022, Murray is hopeful of turning things around next season.

"I’ve been pleased with my progress this year, but there are definitely some areas to improve on. I’ll be doing a training block in December so we’ll be hoping to identify some of those areas and work on them, so hopefully I can get some more wins under my belt next year," he added.

