"If a tournament invites me to come and play in the main draw are you suggesting I should turn it down?" - Andy Murray

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has decided to play in the 2022 Madrid Open after having earlier opted to sit out the entire claycourt season.

The Brit, who has received several main draw wildcards, has been responding to criticism that he is wasting them at the cost of local talent.

Andy Murray @andy_murray @slay_suwei We agree that nobody is deserving of a wild card. We just disagree on the wild cards being used specifically for young local talent. Lots of people hold that view I just don’t think that’s fair on all the players out there who don’t come from countries that host tour level events @slay_suwei We agree that nobody is deserving of a wild card. We just disagree on the wild cards being used specifically for young local talent. Lots of people hold that view I just don’t think that’s fair on all the players out there who don’t come from countries that host tour level events

Andy Murray also stated that he does intend to play qualifiers for the Italian Open, questioning why he should reject an offer to play in the main draw when invited to do so.

Andy Murray @andy_murray @mandonesh1 @FerVerdasco More than happy to play qualifying. Will most likely play qualies in Rome. If a tournament invites me to come and play in the main draw are you suggesting I should turn it down and play quailes? @mandonesh1 @FerVerdasco More than happy to play qualifying. Will most likely play qualies in Rome. If a tournament invites me to come and play in the main draw are you suggesting I should turn it down and play quailes?

Andy Murray replied to a tweet which asked if he was taking a potential spot from a Spanish player who could have used the wildcard instead.

Another tweet pointed out the sheer number of wildcards that the two-time Wimbledon champion has been offered in the recent past.

mando n @mandonesh1 @andy_murray @FerVerdasco You have to decide yourself if you want to take away a special opportunity for a spanish youngster. (Ask @paulabadosa about her experience..) They invite you because it brings them $$$. And don’t you think 20+ wild cards in 2-3 years is a bit too much? @andy_murray @FerVerdasco You have to decide yourself if you want to take away a special opportunity for a spanish youngster. (Ask @paulabadosa about her experience..) They invite you because it brings them $$$. And don’t you think 20+ wild cards in 2-3 years is a bit too much?

Murray was also skeptical about linking nationality with wildcards, pointing out that being British did not make him more deserving of a Wimbledon wildcard.

Andy Murray @andy_murray @slay_suwei Any tournament can give their wild cards to whoever they want. But just because I’m British shouldn’t make me more ‘deserving’ of a wild card than anyone else for Wimbledon. Holger Rune is less deserving than a local Spanish player? @slay_suwei Any tournament can give their wild cards to whoever they want. But just because I’m British shouldn’t make me more ‘deserving’ of a wild card than anyone else for Wimbledon. Holger Rune is less deserving than a local Spanish player?

Andy Murray and the claycourt dilemma

Murray is now apprehensive of playing on claycourt owing to previous injuries

Murray had initially decided to miss the spring clay season as he felt playing on clay could leave him vulnerable to injuries.

"Right now I am not planning on playing through the clay . The past couple of years, the clay has made issues worse."

"Last year I had some issues at the beginning of the year, the clay didn’t help, so I’ve spoken to my team about that and this year, while I feel good and healthy, I don’t want to take that risk."

Fans, however, pointed out that missing the entirety of the clay season wasn't a wise idea, welcoming Murray's move to play in Madrid, while others were perplexed at why the 34-year-old was returning to clay when he did not intend to be at Roland-Garros.

John O'Leary @JohnOleary83 @stu_fraser Good news although surely he will look to play the French now. Why play on clay and then not play the big one. @stu_fraser Good news although surely he will look to play the French now. Why play on clay and then not play the big one.

An emotional Andy Murray had announced that he planned to retire after the 2019 Australian Open at some point at Wimbledon that year owing to his chronic hip injury. However, subsequent hip resurfacing surgery helped him make an unlikely comeback into the top level of the sport.

Murray's reluctance to play on claycourt has been linked to everything that transpired prior to the career-saving operation with the Briton being apprehensive about the rigors associated with the surface.

The Briton was a losing finalist at the 2016 French Open, which was also his best-ever performance at Roland-Garros.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan