Andy Murray reveals the most ridiculous cliche in tennis

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has stated that one of the most ridiculous tennis cliches is when someone says that winning a set 6-0 is not good.

The saying refers to the fact that a player might not learn much from such a straightforward victory. However, two-time Wimbledon champion Murray does not agree with that logic.

He took to Twitter to share his thoughts, writing:

"What are the worst or most ridiculous sporting clichés? In tennis “it’s never good to win a set 6 love” is a shocker."

What are the worst or most ridiculous sporting clichés? In tennis "it's never good to win a set 6 love" is a shocker 👎

Murray's 2023 season has been a mixed bag, winning seven out of 13 matches so far. He began his season with an early exit at the Adelaide International before being eliminated in the third round of the Australian Open by Roberto Bautista Agut.

This was followed by an impressive run to the finals of the Qatar Open, where his title hopes were dashed by former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. He then competed in the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open, where he lost in the third and first rounds respectively.

The Brit most recently participated at the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters. He was hoping to win his first title of the season, but his run was cut short in the round of 64 by Alex de Minaur.

Murray will next be in action at the 2023 Madrid Masters. The 35-year-old will begin his campaign against Andrea Vavassori on Thursday (April 27) and could face Medvedev in the second round.

Andy Murray reflects on his "incredible" victory over Rafael Nadal at 2015 Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray pictured at the 2015 Madrid Open

Ahead of his opening-round match at the Madrid Open, Andy Murray recollected fond memories of his time at the ATP 1000 tournament, including an "incredible" win over Rafael Nadal in the 2015 showpiece.

In an interview with the ATP, Murray said that he has always enjoyed the conditions in Madrid, and that this is where he has been most consistent out of all clay-court tournaments.

"Yeah, I mean I’ve always enjoyed the conditions here. It’s obviously a little bit faster than most of the clay courts. Probably out of all the clay courts, the one I’ve been the most consistent at. Some of my best wins here," Murray said.

Murray won back-to-back clay-court titles in 2015, at the Munich Open and the Madrid Open. In the 2015 Madrid Open final, he defeated Nadal in straight sets. It was also his first victory over the Spaniard on clay.

Murray reflected on his victory over Nadal, saying:

"That was amazing for me. I think I had won the tournament in Munich the week before and the final got rained off and got delayed to Monday and we arrived really late. Me and Kohlschreiber played the first match after midnight."

"We finished really late and I was not really feeling very good in the beginning of the week. I was tired and everything managed to push through and finished with obviously winning against Rafa in the final was incredible."

Murray had initially hinted at dropping out of the tournament and ending his clay-season early. This came after his 6-1, 6-3 defeat against Alex de Minaur at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which he described as one of his worst-ever performances.

