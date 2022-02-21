Andy Murray reveals he is "super soft" when it comes to being a father

In a recent interview with the Tennis Channel, former World No. 1 Andy Murray revealed that unlike his "intense and fiery" attitude on the court, he is "super soft" when it comes to fatherhood.

Asked whether he does parenting with the same level of "intensity and discipline" that he exhibits on the tennis court, Andy Murray claimed that "unfortunately" he is not that hard on his kids.

"Super soft, yeah super soft, unfortunately," said Murray.

Andy Murray has four children with his wife Kim Sears, whom he married in April 2015. The three-time Grand Slam champion is a proud father of three daughters and a son, aging from one to six years.

JustJared.com



justjared.com/2021/03/12/ten… Surprise! Andy Murray just welcomed his fourth child with wife Kim Sears! Surprise! Andy Murray just welcomed his fourth child with wife Kim Sears!justjared.com/2021/03/12/ten…

In an earlier interview with The Morning, giving insights into his busy life as a father, Murray stated that "seeing his kids at the table" eating food together are some of the things that make him "proud." He also mentioned that although his eldest daughter Sophia plays tennis once a week, he feels that it is much more important for her to chill out with her friends at her age.

Murray also disclosed the reason for having four children, highlighting that it was her wife's idea since she always wanted a "big family."

Andy Murray with his wife Kim Sears

"Seeing the kids sitting at the table, behaving and eating their food and going to bed at the right time, those sort of things make me proud. My eldest daughter plays tennis once a week and if she wanted to I'd be happy – but at their ages, it's important to be doing stuff with their friends," said Murray.

"My wife wanted four. I was fine with three; she always wanted a big family. But it's all done now, so…" added the Brit.

Andy Murray to feature at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 as a wildcard

Andy Murray at the Australian Open 2022

After his disappointing run at the 2022 Qatar Open, where he suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round, Murray will next feature at the Dubai Tennis Championships as a wildcard.

AFP News Agency @AFP #AFPSports Former tennis world number one and three-time major champion Andy Murray crashed to one of the heaviest defeats of his career, winning just a single game in a 6-0, 6-1 to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at the Qatar Open u.afp.com/wMYi Former tennis world number one and three-time major champion Andy Murray crashed to one of the heaviest defeats of his career, winning just a single game in a 6-0, 6-1 to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at the Qatar Open u.afp.com/wMYi #AFPSports

The tournament is an ATP 500 event that will take place from 21-26 February 2022. Along with the Brit, it will also feature the likes of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

BBC Sport



The British no 1 won the Dubai Championship by beating Fernando Verdasco.



Report: It's a first for Andy Murray.The British no 1 won the Dubai Championship by beating Fernando Verdasco.Report: bbc.in/2lqoB4D It's a first for Andy Murray.The British no 1 won the Dubai Championship by beating Fernando Verdasco.Report: bbc.in/2lqoB4D https://t.co/NMBgbDo8P5

Andy Murray will be making his seventh appearance at the Dubai Tennis Championships this year, a tournament he last won in 2017.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan