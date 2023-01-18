Andy Murray's brother Jamie lashes out at Australian Open organizers on tight schedule, urges to give more rest time for players

Andy Murray's brother Jamie has marked his annoyance with the Australian Open organizers for their compact scheduling of matches as he feels that the players deserve more rest time between each round.

Murray was in action on Tuesday for his first-round match against Matteo Berrettini. A thrilling win over five sets meant the Brit qualified for the next round. However, after suffering a bruise in the knee and getting fatigued after the first match, he will be forced to recover in no time as the player has to hit the court in a day for his second-round fixture.

Similarly, his brother Jamie Murray also experienced the counter-effects of improperly timed schedules as his doubles match on Wednesday was canceled at the last moment. In light of the issue, he took to Twitter to express his irriation at the organizers on the tight and late scheduling, calling it "unfair" on the players.

"11am start on outside courts. Players arrive approx 8-830am. Schedule released 1130pm. Unfair," the former doubles World No. 1 wrote in his tweet.

He also reflected on the troubling weather conditions Down Under as the player went on to advise the organizers to update the fixtures considering the players' requirements and climate conditions.

"On top of that the weather is crap. Just start matches later and give players more rest/prep time. You have lights!," he added.

Jamie Murray will pair up with Michael Venus for his first-round doubles fixture on Thursday to face Hunter Reese and Cristian Rodriguez.

Andy Murray opens up about once "questioning" himself on his ability to perform at the biggest stages after Australian Open win

Andy Murray at the 2023 Australian Open

Andy Murray revealed that the player had nightmares of self-doubt as he questioned his own ability to perform at the biggest of stages.

During his post-match press conference on Tuesday, Murray divulged the rough phase of his life when he had the negative thoughts engulfing him.

"I think the last few years, I've certainly questioned myself at times," Andy Murray said. "There's certainly a lot of people questioning me and my ability, whether I could still perform at the biggest events and the biggest matches."

The Brit went on to convey that the unexpected win against Berrettini made him feel proud of himself, something that the player has not experienced for a long time.

"Yeah, I felt very proud of myself after the match. That's not something that I generally felt over the years at the end of tennis matches," he added.

