Andy Murray's Cromlix hotel wins big in luxury category of travel show Scotland's Greatest Escape

Andy Murray's Cromlix Hotel has bagged first place in the luxury category of BBC Scotland's travel show Scotland's Greatest Escape.

Murray bought the Cromlix for a reported sum of around $3 million in 2013. The hotel has 15 rooms, and is located near the former ATP World No. 1's hometown; Dunblane, Scotland.

It hosted Murray and wife Kim's wedding reception in 2015 and was also the venue for his father's marriage to partner Sam Watson in 2016. Way back in 1982, Murray's grandparents, Roy and Shirley Erskine, held their silver wedding anniversary here.

The Cromlix transitioned in terms of its management in early 2023, as the Murrays took over the reins from the ICMI group. The luxury hotel was renovated as well, with Murray's wife Kim leading the project along with reputed interior designer Suzanne Garuda.

Recently, the hotel came up trumps in the luxury category of Scotland's Greatest Escape, a BBC Scotland TV show. The show, hosted by Scottish wrestler and actor Grado, presents the best in holiday accommodations and getaways across Scotland. Cromlix proudly shared the news on Instagram.

"We are delighted to have won another award this week as Cromlik took first place in the luxury category in Scotland's Great Escape. We loved having the judges and Grado visiting the hotel and being part of the show."

Some of the other awards that the Cromlix has won since Murray purchased it include No. 8 in The Times' "Best 100 Places to Stay in the UK" this year and Best Hotel Experience at the 2023 Scottish Thistle Awards.

Tough Andrey Rublev test awaits Andy Murray at the Indian Wells Masters

Andy Murray (L) and Andrey Rublev (R)

Murray got off to a positive start at the Indian Wells Masters as he defeated fellow veteran David Goffin in the first-round. However, a more daunting prospect awaits the 3-time Grand Slam winner in the Round of 64; current ATP World No. 5 Andrey Rublev.

The Brit has faced Rublev twice before. Their first meeting came in the second round of the 2017 Australian Open, where Murray was the World No. 1. Rublev was no match for Murray, who dominated the Russian to clinch a 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 victory.

The pair's next clash was at the 2021 Rotterdam Open. By this time, the fortunes of both Murray and Rublev had drastically transformed since their 2017 Australian Open meeting. The Brit went into the match ranked World No. 123, while Rublev had established himself as a top 10 player. The result reflected their respective rankings, as the Russian defeated Murray in straight sets.