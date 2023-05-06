Andy Murray's former coach, Mark Petchey, spoke out in support of the organizers of the Madrid Open after they received backlash due to the visible difference in the size of birthday cakes presented to Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz.

Petchey slammed those who were "upset" after the Madrid Open presented a smaller cake to Sabalenka, who turned 25 on May 5, and a larger cake to Alcaraz, who turned 20 on the same day.

Takin to social media, Petchey implied that people who aren't able to see past the size of the present are the real problem. His tweet read:

"Imagine with all that’s going on in the world right now and being upset with the size of a cake. If you judge everything based on the largess of the gift, it’s is not the giver of the gift that is the issue."

The former ATP player then got into a heated Twitter exchange with a tennis fan, who pointed out that no one is upset by the actual size of the cake but rather by what the cake represents.

The user called the size difference a "visual demonstration" of how women are treated unequally. Petchey responded to the argument by saying that he has never judged a person by the gift they give, no matter its size or price. Instead, he declared that he judged them solely on the basis of their actions, even bringing up a hypothetical situation involving his wife to make his point.

Mark Petchey wrote:

"I have never judged a gift, big, small, expensive, inexpensive as a reflection of that person or their view of me. It’s the other 363 days that tell me everything I need to know. So my wife and I should exchange the same monetary value and size birthday presents every year to show we value each other the same? Again, the other 363 days are more important to us than one forced show of love."

The fan hit back by alluding to the fact that both Sabalenka and Alcaraz have the same ranking (World No.2), the same number of Grand Slams (one), and are playing the final of the same tournament (the Madrid Open), which makes the cake size difference even more glaring.

In response, Petchey pointed out that the Madrid Open does not promote inequalities and gives the same prize money to the winners of both the men's and women's tournaments.

"So as I am here to learn, and this is specifically about Madrid. Can you explain where the inequalities this week in Madrid are? As I believe it the prize money is equal. What other inequalities am are unaware of that I should be?"

Can you explain where the inequalities this week in Madrid are? As I believe it the prize money is equal.



Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz go for glory at Madrid Open

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the Madrid Open

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz are set to compete in the singles final of the 2023 Madrid Open. Sabalenka will face a familiar opponent, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, in the women's singles final. The two will face off in the final of their second consecutive tournament. Swiatek won the last time the pair met, taking home the trophy in Stuttgart.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz has continued his red-hot form to enter yet another final in Madrid. He is defending his championship this time around after winning the tournament last year and will face World No. 65 Jan-Lennard Struff in the final on Sunday.

