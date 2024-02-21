Andy Murray’s mother and former coach Judy reacts to son claiming 1st win of 2024 season at Qatar Open

Andy Murray's mother and former coach Judy Murray recently reacted to her son winning his first match of the 2024 season at the Qatar Open.

Murray has struggled to recapture his mojo since the latter half of the 2023 season. His struggles went from bad to worse he had failed to pick up even a single win in the 2024 season. But that changed at the Qatar Open as Murray bagged his first victory of the year.

The former World No. 1 began his 2024 season at the Brisbane International but he lost to Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the first round. Murray then entered the Australian Open but faced yet another disappointment as he was knocked out in the first round by Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

The three-time Grand Slam champion then competed at the Open Sud de France, where he faced Benoit Paire in the first round but lost 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-3. At the Open 13, the Brit suffered his fourth consecutive loss of the year after Tomas Machac got the better of him in the first round (7-5, 6-4).

Murray finally broke his losing streak at the Qatar Open, defeating Alexandre Muller in the first round 6-1, 7-6(5). The Brit's mother and former coach Judy Murray reacted to LTA's post on X (formerly Twitter) of the former World No. 1's winning moment in Qatar.

"💪🦁"

Murray will face Jakub Mensik in the second round of the tournament.

"I will keep fighting" - Andy Murray's response amid retirement speculation

Andy Murray after Australian Open loss

Andy Murray's troublesome form led to a lot of speculation about his retirement. Following his defeat to Benoit Paire at Open Sud de France, an opinion article on BBC speculated whether the Brit would harm his legacy if he continued to play.

Murray responded to the article, admitting that though he may not be in the best of forms, he has no plans of quitting anytime soon. He reiterated that he would "keep fighting."

"I won’t quit. I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I’m capable of," Murray posted.

