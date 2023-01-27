Andy Murray's mother Judy clarifies her "verdict" on Frank Lampard's sacking as Everton coach

Scottish tennis coach and mother of Brit tennis icons Jamie and Andy Murray, Judy Murray clarified her thoughts on Frank Lampard getting the boot from the position of manager at Premier League football club Everton FC on Monday.

Judy Murray, widely regarded as one of the major reasons behind Jamie and Andy Murray's successes, had to issue the clarification after her tweet on the issue was made into a full-blown article by Mirror Sports, also misrepresenting her in the process.

Former Chelsea player Frank Lampard, who began his stint with the 'Toffees' in January 2022, was sacked by the Everton administration for his below-par results in the ongoing 2022-23 season. The team is currently languishing in the relegation zone at 19th position, gaining only 15 points from 20 fixtures (three wins and six draws).

This marked the second sacking Lampard has faced in three years, having previously been fired by Chelsea Football Club in January 2021. In light of all this, British journalist Matthew Syed took to Twitter to express his opinion on coaching and how Lampard needed more time before making it as a top-level manager.

"Great coaching, teaching and leading are not gifts; they are crafts that take time to learn. Frank Lampard needed a longer apprenticeship – coaching takes years to master"

The former captain of Great Britain's Fed Cup team retweeted it, showing that she agreed to the opinion.

"Well Said", she tweeted

It wasn't long before Mirror Sports insinuated that she had given a verdict on the Lampard controversy and that she was siding with the decision to remove him from the manager's position.

Judy, who has carved a niche for herself rather than just being Andy Murray's mother, decided to clarify the tweet before it could get any more misconstrued. She insisted that she had only replied to the specific part of Syed's tweet which spoke about coaching and that it had nothing to do with Lampard.

"I wasn’t. I was commenting on this from Syed: "Great coaching, teaching and leading are not gifts; they are crafts that take time to learn."," she confirmed

Andy Murray's mother Judy invited to Australian Open's Inspirational Women Lunch alongside tennis great Billie Jean King

Andy Murray's mother Judy Murray at the Bille Jean King Cup 2022

Judy Murray took to Instagram to share that she had been invited to the Australian Open's Inspirational Women's Lunch as part of their 'Inspirational Series.' The Scottish coach is a regular at Grand Slam events because of her sons and her own reputation as a coach.

This year she was seen supporting Andy Murray, who won two magnificent matches at the Australian Open. Andy Murray played the longest match of his career (5 hours and 45 minutes) against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round, beating him in five sets.

However, he lost in the next round to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. Jamie Murray, meanwhile, fell in the second round of the men's doubles and in the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles events.

The lunch took place at Federation Square and saw many inspirational women as its speakers, including tennis legend Billie Jean King, former World No. 1 and Australian player Evonne Goolagong and Manal Al-Sharif, who was the first woman to drive in Saudi Arabia and led the campaign for women's driving in the country. She was also jailed in 2011 for her efforts and is now an Australian citizen.

The 63-year-old stated her gratitude for being invited before posting a few pictures of the lunch.

"So incredibly lucky to have been invited to the Australian Open Inspirational Women lunch at Zinc in Federation Square today."

"So many amazing women in the room and speakers including Evonne Goolagong, Billie Jean King and Manal Al-Sharif who led the campaign for women to be allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia and was jailed for her efforts in 2011. She is now an Australian citizen. Thank you Tennis Australian and Craig Tiley for the invite. It was absolutely brilliant. And inspiring. As you intended it to be," Judy Murray wrote.

