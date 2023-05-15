Andy Murray's mother Judy Murray was deeply moved by the heartwarming scenes of rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield carrying his former teammate Rob Burrow over the finish line at the Rob Burrow Leeds marathon.

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow share a longstanding friendship, and after Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, they joined forces to create The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal. In the inaugural marathon, Sinfield pushed Burrow in a specially adapted wheelchair throughout the course.

Judy Murray Re-Tweeted a clip posted by BBC Sport, after the duo reached the finishing line. She wrote:

"So great to see. Sport is where you make friends for life," she wrote.

Kevin Sinfield carried Rob Burrow over the finish line at the end of the first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

Sinfield demonstrated deep respect and friendship as he lifted Burrow and carried him over the finish line, amidst cheering spectators. The heartfelt gesture concluded with a kiss between the former teammates, joining the camaraderie of over 12,000 other participants.

The proceeds of the marathon went to The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal and the Leeds Hospitals Charity, as well as other causes.

Meanwhile second seed Andy Murray is gearing up for the Round of 16 of the Challenger Bordeaux scheduled on Wednesday, May 17.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray made him strong, says Novak Djokovic

Cameron Norrie(left), Novak Djokovic(center) and Andy Murray(right) at the 2022 Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic progressed to the Round of 16 of the 2023 Italian Open, overcoming Grigor Dimitrov in a three-set battle.

In the on-court post-match interview, he gave a nod to his old rivals, Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and stated that they made him grow stronger.

"I've learned a lot, you know, I've gotten stronger because of the rivalries, particularly with Federer, Nadal and Murray, " he said.

Both Djokovic and Murray started their professional journey together in the juniors training camp. While Djokovic dominated on the hardcourts, their encounters in the finals of the Australian Open were always challenging. Murray, on the other hand, posed a tough competition on grass, ending Djokovic's winning streaks at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

Both athletes carved their place and held the top two spots in ranking intermittedly from 2013-2017.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion shared his learning from competing with his old rivals and added:

"Just, you know, staying the course, staying patient and believing in the process, in the journey and understanding yourself," he said. "Everyone is unique, so understanding what works for you the best, your winning formula mentally and also physically and emotionally and sticking to it."

Djokovic will next square off against Cameron Norrie in the Round of 16 at the Italian Open.

