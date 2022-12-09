Diriyah Tennis Cup: Andy Murray's mother Judy lands in Saudi Arabia for tennis workshop, gets welcomed with traditional Arabic breakfast

Andy Murray's mother Judy was thrilled with her welcome at a teacher workshop and tennis session at an elementary school in Riyadh. Judy is in the Saudi Arabian capital for the Diriyah Cup, an exhibition event that has attracted five top-ten men's singles players.

The three-day exhibition event commenced in Riyadh on Thursday (December 8). The unique competition features four first-round singles and as many singles quarterfinals on the first day. The second day will have two singles semifinals, while the singles final will be played on the third day.

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas headlines a field comprising the likes of Daniil Medvedev (#7) and Andrey Rublev (#8). Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, Cameron Norrie, Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem and Dominic Stricker are the other players. Notably, Judy's son, Andy, is not participating in the event.

Judy tweeted after her welcome at the elementary school, which also featured a traditional Arabic breakfast:

"When you are presented with a flowering plant grown by the schoolgirls and welcomed with a traditional Arabic breakfast as part of your teacher workshop and girls starter tennis session at an elementary school in Riyadh. ... the BEST morning. Diriyah Cup"

Judy Murray is in Riyadh at the invitation of the Diriyah Cup organizers.

"I am keen to ensure girls and women are given an equal opportunity to enjoy and experience tennis" - Andy Murray's mother Judy

Judy Murray, the mother of tennis players Jamie and Andy Murray, is keen to promote the sport in Saudi Arabia, especially among young girls and women.

Earlier this week, the Diriyah Tennis Cup organizers announced that Judy had agreed to take up a role to inspire young girls and women to take up the sport. They said that she will "provide masterclasses for aspiring coaches and volunteers, as well as taster sessions for girls and women”.

Judy Murray said in a statement:

“I am particularly keen to ensure girls and women are given an equal opportunity to enjoy and experience tennis, whether for fun, for fitness or for friendship. Tennis enables all of that and while it is a global sport that has produced some of the greatest sportspeople of our time, it is also, at the same time, a community where everyone can connect."

It's noteworthy that Judy's son, Andy Murray, turned down an invitation earlier this year to participate in the exhibition event.

