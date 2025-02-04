Andy Murray sends endearing message to Stan Wawrinka after his tough loss to Daniil Medvedev in Rotterdam 1R

Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka are two big stars in tennis. While Murray called time on his career last year, Wawrinka is still competing, and the Brit recently penned an endearing message for his Swiss counterpart after his first-round exit at the Rotterdam Open.

Wawrinka began his 2025 season at the Australian Open, where he was dealt a first-round exit. He then moved on to Open Occitanie, where he lost his round of 32 match to Arthur Cazaux. On Monday, February 3, the Swiss star battled Daniil Medvedev at the Rotterdam Open, falling short of the World No.7 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-1 after a lengthy battle.

Reacting to this match, Andy Murray heaped praise on his former rival, writing on X:

Trending

“Watching Stan the man @stanwawrinka battling with one of the best players in the world at nearly 40 years of age in first round in Rotterdam ❤️ what a player! #levels.”

Expand Tweet

Stan Wawrinka compares Andy Murray to the Big Three

2024 French Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka made a name for themselves in an era of tennis dominated by the Big Three. Both won three Grand Slams each, while Murray was the only player outside of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic to reach the rank of World No.1 between 2004 and 2022.

Speaking to Express Sport about Murray’s career, Wawrinka praised the Brit, comparing him to the Big Three.

“For me, he was part of this Big Four era. From 18 years old until 30 he was always fighting with the Big Three, he was always there. Let’s put it that way, he won ‘only’ three because all the other [players] were taking but he was always in the final, he was always winning a lot. For me, his career is nothing compared to mine. He’s way ahead, he won many more titles, things than me, and his level was close to the Big Three for 10 years.”

Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka battled a total of 23 times, including eight clashes at Grand Slam events. Of their 23 battles, Murray emerged victorious in 13, while Wawrinka won 10, including their final match, which took place at the 2024 French Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback