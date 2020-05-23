Andy Murray shows off forehand accuracy during practice

Andy Murray and his forehand look stronger than ever

With lockdown restrictions slowly being eased, tennis players are taking to the court again to resume training. And Andy Murray, who hopes to make yet another comeback when tennis returns, followed in the footsteps of his fellow Slam champions by hitting the practice court.

The Scot didn't seem like he's been out of practice recently, as he struck the ball cleanly off the ground. His forehand looked in supreme touch in the videos he shared on his Instagram stories, as he displayed incredible accuracy with the stroke.

Andy Murray positioned two tennis ball packs on the other side of the court, and was able to easily knock them over with his forehand.

Andy Murray showed off some incredible forehand skills on his Instagram story

Andy Murray, who is known for his impeccable baseline play and solid groundstrokes, looks like he's ready to get back to some serious tennis. His comeback from hip joint surgery last year was stalled by the unexpected coronavirus outbreak, but it's not all bad news for the Scot.

Boris Becker recently said that he expects Andy Murray to benefit the most from the lockdown, as it will give him more time to prepare ahead of his latest comeback.

“I think Murray will benefit because he isn’t fully fit yet after his hip surgery and the long break is actually good for his recovery, so he’s not losing ground,” Becker had told Laureus.com earlier this week.

Andy Murray has three Grand Slams to his name so far, including the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon titles, but he won his maiden Major at the 2012 US Open where he defeated Novak Djokovic in the final. Murray is also the only player in history to win two Olympics gold medals in singles; he beat Roger Federer in the 2012 edition at home, and Juan Martin del Potro at Rio 2016.

Andy Murray joins Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as players return to practice

Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and other players are slowly returning to the court

Not just Andy Murray, but almost all the elite names in the sport have resumed their training over the last few days.

While Novak Djokovic was seen practising his vintage stretching techniques, Rafael Nadal returned to his academy for the first time in months. World No. 3 Dominic Thiem also posted a couple of pictures of himself practising on the clay courts in Austria.

Andy Murray celebrated his birthday last week, and on that day had been spotted visiting the practice courts with his brother Jamie. But now the Scot seems to have resumed his training in earnest, and he certainly seems to be enjoying himself while he's at it.