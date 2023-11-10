Andy Murray splits with coach Ivan Lendl after stagnant 2023 season

Andy Murray has ended his relationship with coach Ivan Lendl as the 2023 season approaches its end, his third time splitting with the Czech legend.

Lendl and Murray joined hands first in 2011 and stayed together until 2014, a period in which the Brit won his first two Grand Slams -- the 2012 US Open and the 2013 Wimbledon Championships. They worked together again between 2016 and 2017, when Murray won the third of his three Majors -- the 2016 Wimbledon title.

The pair began their third partnership just last year, but with the 2023 season failing to live up to expectations for the Brit, he has decided to put an end to it.

Speaking in a statement he released, Andy Murray thanked Ivan Lendl for sticking by his side and helping him achieve all that he has, and hailed him as a unique character from whom he has learnt a lot over the years.

“Ivan has been by my side at the biggest moments in my career and I can’t thank him enough for all that he’s helped me achieve,” Murray said, as quoted by the Guardian. “He’s a unique character, who understands what it takes to win and I’ve learned an awful lot over the years from him.”

Despite showing much promise, 2023 has been a rather disappointing season for the former World No. 1. Having started the year at World No. 49, Murray currently sits at No. 42, with a season-high of World No. 36.

His best run at a Major came at the Australian Open, where he reached the third round after marathon wins against Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis. On the tour level, Murray has 17 losses against 16 wins all season. His best results came on the ATP Challenger Tour, where he won three titles (Aix En Provence, Surbiton and Nottingham) and went 15-1 for the year.

Lendl wished the three-time Grand Slam champion all the best for the future as well, commenting:

“I will look back with some great memories of the time Andy and I worked together. He’s as hard a worker as there is and the sport is better because of him. I wish him only the best in the years to come.”

"For the last five, six months, there's not been really much positivity there" - Andy Murray after his latest loss at Paris Masters

Rolex Paris Masters - Day One

Andy Murray was last in action at the 2023 Paris Masters, where he faced an opening-round loss to Alex de Minaur despite holding a 5-2 lead in the third set at one point. The Australian eventually won 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5, rattling off five straight games at the end.

Speaking to the press after the loss, Murray appeared as dejected as he has ever been, saying that he was not really enjoying tennis at the moment and that there has been no positivity on his side for the last few months.

"I'm not really enjoying it just now. Just in terms of how I feel on the court and how I'm playing. For the last five, six months, there's not been really much positivity there," Andy Murray said.

"I have found the matches frustrating, the competition not as enjoyable as it should be. Then in practice, there's just a lot of frustration with my game. It's not a great place to be on the court," he added.

Andy Murray is set to be part of the Great Britain team at the Davis Cup Finals to end the season, but it remains to be seen if he will show up at the event after his admission in Paris.