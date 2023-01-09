Andy Murray 'surprised' by access given to Netflix crew for the upcoming documentary 'Break Point'

Andy Murray pointed out that he was surprised by the sheer volume of people following players during the 2022 season on tour for the Netflix docu-series 'Break Point'.

The series will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the tennis tour and highlight stories of the season from the perspective of players such as Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, Maria Sakkari, and more.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has revealed that he was surprised by the access given to the Netflix crew while stating the problems he faced during his documentary shoot.

"Was interesting to see the sheer volume of people following the players around the tournaments/slams. Big crews. Given all access. Stark contrast to when my documentary was getting filmed a couple of years ago and Wimbledon/us open couldn’t have been any less accommodating," tweeted Murray.

Break Point'' is set to be released on January 13 for a worldwide audience and will be presented by the team behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Murray also has a documentary about his rehabilitation on Amazon Prime titled 'Resurfacing', which depicts his injury struggles during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

"I'm certainly in better shape than I was" - Andy Murray

In a recent interview, Andy Murray analyzed his 2022 season and mentioned that he was in better shape than in previous seasons, where he suffered physically. He pointed out that he wasn't really happy with how he ended his 2022 season with a string of defeats and physical issues.

"I'm certainly in better shape than I was," Murray told ESPN. "A lot of work was done in the gym, trying to build up my endurance and my stamina a bit and I'm hoping that's going to help me next year."

"I wasn't happy with how last season went - certainly the last six months or so from a physical perspective - but my ranking still went from 125 to 50 in a year. I'm hoping that this year, with the work I've done, things will continue to improve and I'll still be motivated to get out there and compete."

The Brit also revealed that he wasn't sure how long he would continue to compete on the tour.

"If my body is in good shape and I'm still able to compete consistently, I'll keep playing," Andy Murray added. But I can't look so far in advance with the age I'm at and with the issues I've had."

