Andy Murray takes a dig at Piers Morgan after Leo Messi leads Argentina to victory against Mexico at FIFA World Cup

Andy Murray took to social media to take a dig against British journalist Piers Morgan after Lionel Messi's stunning performance against Mexico at the ongoing FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

Messi scored a wondrous opening goal from outside the penalty box to give his team the lead in the match against Mexico, which they eventually won 2-0. With the win, Argentina have kept their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages alive.

Murray tagged Morgan on Twitter and took a sarcastic dig at the journalist, who had previously chosen Cristiano Ronaldo over Messi in the GOAT debate.

"Oops" tweeted Murray.

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova also pointed out that writing off the Argentine great was a mistake.

"Did Piers write off Messi? Big mistake:)" said the American.

Morgan gave a quick reply to Andy Murray's dig and mentioned that he could see why the Brit would choose Messi over Ronaldo.

"I can see why you like him… both the second-best players in your sport to come from your own country," replied Morgan.

"I've got a pretty busy schedule planned" – Andy Murray on his 2023 season

Andy Murray plays Padel at the Game4Padel pop-up event

The 35-year-old reached the top 50 in the ATP rankings once again in 2022. The Brit had a 26-19 win-loss record for the season, which included finals in Sydney and Stuttgart.

In a recent interview with Hello, he revealed that he would be starting his 2023 season in Australia for the first Grand Slam of the year.

"I've got a pretty busy schedule planned. I'll be kicking off the year in Australia, which I've always really enjoyed. I'll be playing a tournament out there and then the Australian Open. After that, I'll be doing some more hard-court tournaments, then hopefully the clay, and then back to the UK for the grass-court season," he said.

Despite being plagued by injuries, Andy Murray mentioned that he's focused on playing and that he's pleased with his progress on the court.

"For now, I'm still focussed on playing tennis and winning matches. I've been pleased with my progress this year, but there are definitely some areas to improve on. I'll be doing a training block in December, so we'll be hoping to identify some of those areas and work on them, so hopefully, I can get some more wins under my belt next year," Murray added.

