Andy Murray and his wife welcome the birth of their 4th child, Scot pulls out of Dubai

Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears have a brand new addition to their family - their fourth child. As a result, Murray has decided to pull out of next week's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The Murrays' newborn joins a happy family that has three other children - Sophia (age 5), Edie (3) and Teddy (1). It is not known at this point whether the couple's latest child is a boy or a girl.

Andy Murray and Kim Sears have been married since April 2015, and had been dating for almost a decade before that. Both of them maintain a low profile about their family life, having steadfastly kept their children away from the spotlight over the years.

Murray's most recent appearance on the ATP tour was last week in Rotterdam, where he lost in the second round to eventual champion Andrey Rublev. The Scot's management team stated that he plans to travel to the United States later this month to compete in the Miami Open, provided he gets a wild card.

Andy Murray is currently ranked No. 116 in the world and so wouldn't make the direct cut into the main draw of the Masters 1000 event, which begins on 22 March.

Andy Murray joins Roger Federer on Dubai withdrawal list

Andy Murray

Andy Murray is the second big name to withdraw from next week's ATP event in Dubai. On Thursday, Roger Federer announced his decision to pull out of Dubai following his second-round loss to Nikoloz Basilashvili in Doha.

Federer, who was playing in his first competitive tournament since January 2020, stated that he would go 'back to training' before returning to tournament play.

It’s been great to be back on the @atptour , loved every minute playing in Doha once again. 🙌🏼

A big thank you to the best and loyal team that helped me get here. 🙏🏼

I’ve decided it’s best to go back to training and as a result, I’ve decided to withdraw from Dubai next week. 🏋🏽 pic.twitter.com/zp65Jt832n — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 11, 2021

Other players who have pulled out of the Dubai event include Matteo Berrettini, Gael Monfils and Nick Kyrgios. But World No. 4 Dominic Thiem, World No. 8 Rublev, World No. 11 Denis Shapovalov and World No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut are still entered in the Dubai draw.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Andy Murray had asserted that his main goal for the 2021 season was the Tokyo Olympics. The Scot is a two-time gold medallist in singles at the Olympics.

"This year, my main focus is the Olympics," Murray had said. "I’m very proud of my gold medals, so it would be great to get the opportunity to defend those. I’m training hard to be in Tokyo for whatever format the Games ends up taking."