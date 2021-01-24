Andy Murray withdraws from the Australian Open

Andy Murray, a three-time grand slam champion, will not be contesting in the upcoming Australian Open. Andy Murray had been granted a wild-card to compete in the tournament's main draw. However, he tested COVID-19 positive soon before he was scheduled to catch his flight to Melbourne.

So sorry we won’t see you this year @andy_murray. We look forward to welcoming you back in 2022. pic.twitter.com/NstmHFnCGm — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2021

Andy Murray was asymptomatic and was slated to be a part of the Australian Open, but the Scottish great failed to agree upon a practicable quarantine with Tennis Australia. Murray had been facing a quarantine in the UK and would have gone into yet-another 14-day quarantine in Melbourne.

In a statement, Andy Murray said:

"Gutted to share that I won’t be flying out to Australia to compete at the Australian Open. We’ve been in constant dialogue with Tennis Australia to try and find a solution which would allow some form of workable quarantine, but we couldn’t make it work. I want to thank everyone there for their efforts, I’m devastated not to be playing out in Australia. It’s a country and tournament that I love."

The last time Andy Murray made his appearance at the Australian Open was back in the 2019 edition of the tournament, where he lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round.

Of late, Murray has been struggling with injuries, and his appearance at the impeding Australian Open would have set the tone for the Scottish tennis player.

After recovering from a hip injury in 2019, Murray won the European Open in Antwerp in October 2019. However, the scares of pelvic injury ended his 2020 season.

Murray, who is ranked no. 123 in the FedEx ATP Rankings, is yet to go past the second round of a Grand Slam title since 2017. Andy's last Grand Slam final exhibition was in 2016 when he won Wimbledon.

Australian Open to start from February 8

Talking about the tournament, the Australian Open is slated to kick-off on February 8, 2021, in Melbourne. The 109th edition of the Australian Open was postponed three weeks to February due to the COVID scare.

Once again, the COVID scare looms over the tournament as 47 players are in self-quarantine. If reports are believed to be true, the Australian Open will not get postponed further and will go as planned.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, ranked No. 1 on the ATP Rankings, has won the previous two editions (Men's Singles) of the Australian Open. Meanwhile, Sofia Kennin of the US, ranked No.4 on the rankings, won the 108th edition of the Australian Open in 2020.