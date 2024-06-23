Andy Murray withdraws from Wimbledon 2024 after spinal cord surgery

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the 2024 Wimbledon Championships after undergoing spinal cord surgery. The Brit has won the Grasscourt Major twice in his career.

To prepare for Wimbledon, Murray recently competed at the 2024 Queens Club Championships. He managed to defeat qualifier Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round to advance to the second round where he was set to face Jordan Thompson.

However, during his match against Thompson, the former World No.1 was forced to withdraw due to a back injury. Murray needed treatment on his lower back from his trainer just minutes into the first set.

Andy Murray, who is likely playing his final season as a professional player, had hoped to retire at either Wimbledon or the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, his dream of ending his career at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) was shattered after he had to undergo an operation on a spinal cyst following his withdrawal from the Queens Club Championships, as reported by Telegraph Sport.

Reports indicate that Murray will need a six-week recovery period after the surgery, which not only dashed his hopes of competing at Wimbledon but also cast doubt on his ability to participate in the Paris Olympics.

Andy Murray won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016

Andy Murray won the Wimbledon Championships twice in his career, first in 2013 and then again in 2016.

In 2013, Murray was seeded second at the Grasscourt Grand Slam. He began his campaign by defeating Benjamin Becker 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round and then defeated Yen-Hsun Lu with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 7-5.

Murray then overcame Tommy Robredo 6-2, 6-4, 7-4 and Mikhail Youzhny 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-1 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

The former World No.1 then faced tough competition in the quarterfinals against Fernando Verdasco, ultimately triumphing 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-5. In the semifinals, Murray defeated Jerzy Janowicz 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to move to the final.

At the championship match, Andy Murray faced off against top seed Novak Djokovic and defeated him 6–4, 7–5, 6–4 to win his first Wimbledon title and his second Grand Slam overall.

Three years later, in 2016, Murray secured his second Wimbledon title. Seeded second once again, he began his campaign by defeating compatriot Liam Broady 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 and Yen-Hsun Lu 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 in the first and second rounds, respectively. He then went on to defeat John Millman 6-3, 6-5, 6-2 in the third round and Nick Kyrgios 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 in the fourth.

The 37-year-old then overcame Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6(10), 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and Tomas Berdych 6-3,6-3, 6-3 in the final four before triumphing 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2) over Milos Raonic to win his second Wimbledon title.