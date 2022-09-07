Andy Roddick acknowledges Rafael Nadal's kind actions following the Spaniard's R4 loss at US Open

Former American tennis player Andy Roddick acknowledged Rafael Nadal's kind actions following his exit from this year's US Open at the hands of Frances Tiafoe.

Roddick retweeted two tweets posted by journalist Kurt Streeter in which he praised Nadal for his treatment of the staff at the US Open, something he is known to do at every Grand Slam.

"Rafa Nadal is such a champion, in every way. Answered questions in the post-match presser in straightforward way, as always, and gave credit/congrats to Tiafoe for winning. Once done w/English y Spanish press he walked over to the behind scene production folks in press room (1/2)," tweeted Streeter.

"(2/2) and thanked each one of for their work during this tournament. Transcriptionist, MC, audio/video. Not for show/I was the only outsider watching. They told me later he does this after each tournament, win or lose. Trust me that ain’t common. Not at all. Only 1. #nadal #usopen," he added.

Interestingly, Tiafoe became the youngest American man to reach the US Open quarterfinals since Roddick himself in 2004. The 22nd seed will square off against Andrey Rublev in the last eight on Wednesday.

"As focused as I’ve seen NK early in a match" - Andy Roddick on Nick Kyrgios' performance in US Open R4

Andy Roddick at the 2012 US Open

Andy Roddick was impressed with Nick Kyrgios's performance early on against Daniil Medvedev in the US Open fourth round on Sunday. He stated that he hadn't seen the Australian so focused this early on in a match before.

"As focused as I’ve seen NK early in a match. He believes he can win this tournament," tweeted Roddick.

Kyrgios would go on to beat Medvedev in four sets but was eliminated in the quarterfinals by another Russian in the form of Karen Khachanov on Tuesday.

Roddick retired from tennis back in 2012 after the US Open following an ongoing battle with injuries. The former World No. 1 is perhaps best known for winning the 2003 US Open, beating Juan Carlos Ferrero in straight sets in the final. The American managed to reach four other Major finals, losing on each occasion to Roger Federer.

