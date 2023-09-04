Andy Roddick proudly showcases his American pride as Ben Shelton, Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz all reach US Open quarterfinals

Andy Roddick posted the American flag on social media after his compatriots Frances Tiafoe, Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, and Taylor Fritz all won their matches in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open.

The USA contingent is having quite the US Open, with multiple players advancing through to the later stages of the tournament.

The first to reach the quarterfinals of the last Grand Slam of the year was 20-year-old Ben Shelton, who became the youngest American since Andy Roddick in 2002 to do so.

Expand Tweet

Shelton defeated compatriot Tommy Paul, 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, scheduling a blockbuster with Frances Tiafoe, who dispatched Rinky Hijikata in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

Roddick won't have to fear for his country's presence at the US Open for at least another round, as the Shelton-Tiafoe matchup guarantees at least one American will feature in the semifinals.

Coco Gauff was next to march through to the quarterfinals. She defeated former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, matching her feat at last year's US Open.

Gauff is set to play Iga Swiatek or Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the semifinal of the tournament, with many fans considering her one of the biggest favorites to win it all on September 10.

Team America was not done there, with Taylor Fritz also winning his fourth-round match. The World No. 9 defeated Switzerland's Dominic Stricker in straight sets, 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4.

On the second day of the quarter-finals, Madison Keys takes on Jessica Pegula, and Payton Stearns plays Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

The USA could potentially have six players in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open, with the tournament not having an American winner in the men's section since 2003.

Meanwhile, Sloane Stephens was the last American to win the tournament in 2017.

Ben Shelton becomes youngest American since Andy Roddick to reach US Open quarterfinals

Andy Roddick at the 2002 US Open

By defeating Tommy Paul in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open, Ben Shelton became the youngest American to reach the quarterfinals of the New York major in more than 20 years.

Shelton defeated Paul, 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, to go through the fourth round, and is set to face Frances Tiafoe next for a spot in the semifinals.

No US men's tennis player younger than 20-year-old Shelton has reached this stage of the tournament since Andy Roddick did it in 2002, when he lost to compatriot Pete Sampras in straight sets, 3-6, 2-6, 4-6.

Sampras ended up winning the tournament after defeating fellow American Andre Agassi in the final, 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Coincidentally, Andy Roddick was the last American man to win the US Open title, when he did it in 2003.