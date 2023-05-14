Andy Roddick has words of praise for the French Open organizers, saying that the increase in prize money at Roland Garros this year will help those who strive on the ATP Challenger Tour as it will motivate them further to break into the top 100.

The French Open announced an increased purse for the 2023 edition last week, revealing that the singles champions will take home € .3 million euros each, approximately $2.5 million. This is up from the €2.2 million euros or $2.4 million dollars awarded in 2022 to the winners.

The total prize money allotted to the tournament is a record €49.6 million or about $54 million -- an increase of over 12% compared to last year. Most of the increase will come in the money allotted to players in the earlier rounds, with qualifiers and first-round losers pocketing significantly highter than they would have in 2022.

Touching on the same during an on-air interview with Tennis Channel, Roddick opined that the benefits of increased reward money at Roland Garros was a welcome news, especially for players in the 90-105 ranking range. Hailing the organizers for the decision, the former World No. 1 stated that he was "happy" to see such improvements in the sport.

“This is great news. You know, listen, it’s tough being in the 90-105 range on tour. And since the Challengers don’t offer much prize money, you have to motivate that level with a break in the top 104. And this is the payoff for being successful in those Challengers. So, props to Roland Garros, and happy to see it,” Roddick said.

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek are the defending singles champions at the 2023 French Open

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek are the defending champions at the 2023 French Open in men's and women's singles respectively. Nadal defeated Casper Ruud in the final last year to win his then record 22nd Grand Slam title, while Swiatek downed Coco Gauff in the title bout to lift her third Grand Slam trophy.

For the Spaniard, it was his 14th triumph on the claycourts of Paris, while Swiatek earned her second triumph at Roland Garros with the win. This year, Iga Swiatek will come into the French Open in excellent form, having won the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix and finished runner-up at the Madrid Open. At the ongoing Italian Open, the World No. 1 has reached the Round of 32.

Nadal, meanwhile, has not played any competitive tennis since his second-round exit at the Australian Open, and will be coming into the tournament without any clay matches under his belt this season.

