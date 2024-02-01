Andy Roddick recently opined that there was currently nobody more bankable in women's tennis than Aryna Sabalenka. Roddick's statement comes fresh on the back of Sabalenka's second-successive Australian Open title.

Despite Sabalenka's triumph Down Under, she still sits behind Iga Swiatek in the WTA Tour rankings, at No. 2. Swiatek endured a miserable time in Melbourne, crashing out in the third round.

The Pole miraculously survived American Danielle Collins' onslaught in the second round of the Australian Open before losing to 19-year-old Linda Noskova in the subsequent round despite securing the first set.

Former American big-hitter Andy Roddick, who recently started his own podcast titled Served With Andy Roddick, lauded Sabalenka for her consistency. Across the last six Grand Slams, Sabalenka has won two, lost one in the final, and reached three semifinals.

"I let past reputation get in the way of what was right in front of my eyeballs. She (Sabalenka) is the most consistent player in the world right now and I don't think it's up for debate at this point," he said in a recent episode of Served With Andy Roddick.

Roddick lauded Sabalenka for being the "most bankable player on Earth" and also expressed his reservations about Swiatek, who, despite winning two out of her last six Grand Slams, is not as consistent as Sabalenka.

"The confidence comes in bunches, but she's (Swiatek) susceptible, as she's proven early in these events. Sabalenka is the most bankable player on Earth right now," he added.

Aryna Sabalenka proved her mettle on all surfaces in 2023

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open Womens Champion Media Opportunity

Last season, Aryna Sabalenka's performances were exemplary irrespective of where she played. Out of the two hard court Grand Slams, she won one (2023 Australian Open), and was unlucky to lose to Coco Gauff in the other (the final of the 2023 US Open).

At the French Open, she was defeated by a solid Karolina Muchova, and at Wimbledon, it was Ons Jabeur who dashed her hopes. Both losses came in the semifinals.

Now that the Belarusian has started the 2024 season with a bang, it wouldn't be too wrong to expect Sabalenka to improve on her 2023 Grand Slam performances. All in all, there's every reason for Swiatek to be looking over her shoulder.

Aryna Sabalenka, who dethroned Swiatek as the World No. 1 briefly last year, seems hell bent on repeating the feat this year. If Swiatek has to maintain her No. 1 ranking, she must improve her game beyond her favored red clay of Roland Garros, where she would be hoping to defend her 2023 crown successfully.