Andy Roddick has lavished high praise on Daniil Medvedev, dismissing any criticism following his loss in the 2024 Australian Open final.

Medvedev was on the hunt for his maiden Australian Open title and second Grand Slam title in Melbourne this year. The Russian was on the precipice of victory, leading by two sets in the final.

However, Jannik Sinner thwarted his aspirations, mounting a remarkable comeback to claim a 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory and clinch his maiden Grand Slam title. Medvedev's loss marked his fifth defeat in a Major final, with his solitary win coming over Novak Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final.

In the inaugural episode of the 'Served With Andy Roddick' podcast, Roddick and tennis journalist Jon Wertheim shared their analysis of the recently concluded Australian Open.

The American emphasized that any criticism for Daniil Medvedev's loss in the final despite leading by two sets would be unwarranted and dismissed it as "trash." He counted the Russian as one of the most "underappreciated" players, commending the World No. 3 on his campaign in Melbourne and his overall career.

"I know we always celebrate the winner and people are going to knock Medvedev for being up two sets, let it go, that’s trash if you do that because that’s in no way representative of what he did this entire tournament. And what, frankly, he’s done for five or six years. One of the more underappreciated players ever," he said (at 15:27).

Roddick also addressed a recent debate on social media where Medvedev was referred to as the best player with only one Grand Slam win. The American disclosed that his own solitary Major win was brought up in the conversation to counter that statement.

However, Roddick firmly asserted that the Russian was a better player than him, citing the World No. 3's extensive list of accomplishments. He also dismissed those who labeled Daniil Medvedev as a 'One Slam Wonder,' referring to them as "idiots."

"And I’ll throw myself under the bus on this one, and I’m curious to hear your thoughts on it. Twitter, the other day, there’s some conversation going and I get looped in. They’re going, someone said, ‘Daniil Medvedev is the best player ever who has one Slam.’ And I was the answer of the counter and I’ll just tell everyone right now, he’s better than I ever was," he said.

"Like he has 20 some odd titles, he’s won however many Masters series events, one World Tour Finals, has been No. 1, oh by the way beat Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam final, has put himself there. I mean, he’s been in back-to-back Grand Slam finals. This guy is better, if anyone calls him a 'One Slam Wonder' they’re idiots and they don’t know what they’re talking about," he added.

"Jannik Sinner was locked in, he didn't give Daniil Medvedev any room to breathe" - Andy Roddick

Jannik Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 Australian Open final

During the podcast, Andy Roddick also touched on what he considered to be the turning point in the Australian Open final. The American analyzed a pivotal rally between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev in the opening game of the fifth set.

"He was locked in, he didn't give Daniil Medvedev any room to breathe. They had this rally, 30-30, first game of the fifth set and fast forward up until that point when you do watch it back," he said (at 14:16).

Roddick observed that, despite his outstanding effort, Medvedev was unable to win the 39-ball rally, leaving him visibly deflated for the first time in his campaign.

"That's a 30-30 on Sinner's serve so Medvedev kind of making that last stand, played an unbelievable point," he said. "Like he could not have asked more of himself to come out on the losing end of it and you could see him for the first time in the entire tournament, hands on the knees going, 'I don't know if I have anything left,'" he added.

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner will both be in action at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam next. The ATP 500 event is scheduled to commence on February 12.