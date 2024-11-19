"Andy Roddick delivered a nice Dunkin Donut to Serena Williams" - Ex-coach Rick Macci 'sets the record straight' about pair's childhood clash

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci recently recalled an adorable story about the competitive spirit of the Williams sisters at a tender age. The story also featured an 11-year-old Andy Roddick, who took on Serena in a game of tennis in 1993.

It seems that a young Serena got the better of a young Roddick, who jokingly complained about how the younger sister would always remind him of his defeat to tease him.

"Any chance she gets, she just does it to get under my skin, and she does it very successfully," he said after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2009 Australian Open.

Roddick also mentioned that he was at a disadvantage at that stage given he was a skinny dude while Serena was 'bench-pressing dump trucks'.

Trending

"When we were 10, I had to literally run around in the shower to get wet,'' he said. "She was bench-pressing dump trucks already at that time."

When Roddick was told that Serena said that she won 6-1 during one of her press conferences, Roddick rectified how the score was 6-4 in her favor but ended up reminiscing the happy childhood memories.

"She's good at not letting the truth get in the way of a good story sometimes, I think it was 6-4. We just spent hours and hours out there just playing,'' Roddick said. "We all have done pretty well, and all three of those little kids out there got to No. 1, which is pretty cool.''

Here is a video of Serena Williams joking about the aforementioned match, quipping that there is 'no need' for a rematch, and stating that she won 6-1.

Interestingly, their former coach Rick Macci, who often chronicles the adventures of the young Williams sisters on X recently said that Andy Roddick defeated the young Serena Williams and also mentioned that Venus demanded a rematch after the defeat.

"When Serena and Andy were kids they played against each other at age 11. To set the record straight Andy delivered a nice Dunkin Donut with extra sprinkles to the little Williams sister but Venus wanted the rematch immediately."

Expand Tweet

Macci is one of the most decorated tennis coaches of all time having coached not one or two but five different World No. 1s including the Williams sisters, Andy Roddick, Maria Sharapova, and Jennifer Capriati. He is also a seven-time USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) national coach of the year and became the youngest inductee of the USPTA Hall of Fame in 2017.

"Serena Williams' comeback has started" - Rick Macci chuffed after American begins tennis-training her daughter Adira

Serena Williams at the 2024 US Open (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams retired in 2022 and is a mother of two daughters Olympia and Adira River. Adira was born on August 15, 2023, and is a year old. However, despite her young age, the youngest daughter seems to have to have taken a liking to tennis, much like her mother and aunt.

Serena was seen on the court with her daughter Adira River and posted a picture on Instagram. She jokingly questioned:

"When's too early?"

However, this news excited her childhood coach Rick Macci, who shared an adorable clip of the mother-daughter duo training and wrote:

"Serena’s comeback has started in prequalifying!! Let’s go!!"

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Serena Williams' elder daughter Olympia seems to have taken a liking to golf. She can often be seen playing at golf courses with her father Alexis Ohanian.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas