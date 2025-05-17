Andy Roddick explains why Carlos Alcaraz is the 'most well-equipped' player to handle Jannik Sinner in Italian Open final

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick has hailed Carlos Alcaraz's strengths heading into the Italian Open final. The Spaniard will take on Jannik Sinner in the all-important title-decider on Sunday, May 18.

While Alcaraz entered Rome after a close runner-up finish in Barcelona, Sinner made his first appearance on tour after three months. He was suspended due to a doping violation and was last seen in action at the 2025 Australian Open.

With the duo set to face each other for the first time this year, former US Open champion Andy Roddick has analysed their skill sets ahead of the final. The American couldn't help but signify Alcaraz's strengths on clay, despite facing one of the best players in the world.

Roddick said during an interview via Tennis Channel:

"Carlos Alcaraz is a genius at finding a way to hit behind his opponents, especially when the footing isn't as solid. Let's jump back to the plot for a second, all the way back to when Sinner played Casper Ruud. Sinner knows that Casper Ruud can attack him by going high and heavy, right? And he kind of knows that that's what's coming right?"

"Today, the only way TP (Tommy Paul) was going to get ahead of the points was to go hard, flat through the court with that backhand-to-backhand. But Sinner knew he didn't have to defend TP's backhand line over and over, especially if he hits a good ball. Carlos Alcaraz is capable of all of them," Roddick added.

Roddick is one of the most successful players in tennis from the United States of America. He captured five titles on clay and reached the fourth round of the French Open in 2009, which was his best result at the event.

The 42-year-old compared Alcaraz's game to other top players and highlighted how he could cause problems for Sinner.

"He can create the high balls like a Casper Ruud. He can hit that backhand through the court. He can hit it line across. So it's not going to be as simple for Sinner just to get into that kind of exchange where he's the best in the world," Andy Roddick explained.

He added what could benefit the Spaniard on Sunday and labelled him the perfect opponent for Sinner's all-around game.

"So Carlos doesn't want Jannik hitting multiple shots from the same position. That is when he can distribute, that is when he can deploy his power. And Carlos is probably the most well-equipped person on earth to deal with Jannik Sinner," Roddick concluded.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have never won the Italian Open in the past

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the Six Kings Slam 2024 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have never won the Italian Open. While Alcaraz reached the third round last year, Sinner chalked up a fourth-round finish during his last appearance in 2023.

While Alcaraz is making his second appearance in Rome, Sinner has competed at the Italian Open five times. He reached the quarterfinals in 2022, his best result at the event.

Sinner and Alcaraz will face each other in a tournament final for the second time in their career. While the Spaniard claimed the honours during their last meeting in Beijing (2024), Sinner reigned supreme at the Umag Open in 2022.

It'll be interesting to see who wins the Italian Open final on Sunday. The duo is most likely to compete in the evening session in Rome.

