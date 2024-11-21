Andy Roddick gives his verdict on Jannik Sinner's controversial comments about $6 million payday from Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia

Andy Roddick recently defended Jannik Sinner for the latter's comments after he won the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia last month. The American said that the World No. 1's on-court performances were a big priority in his career, but also acknowledged that Sinner is mindful of his prize money winnings.

Jannik Sinner told the media in October,

"No, I don't play for money, it's very simple. Of course, it's a nice prize and everything but for me, I went there because there were possibly the six best players in the world, and then you can measure yourself with them. It was also a nice event for me, it was the first time I went to Riyadh and it was nice."

Andy Roddick, speaking on his podcast, offered a defense this week for the 23-year-old's comments. The 2003 US Open winner cited the example of Sinner's run at Flushing Meadows this year, claiming that the Italian was so tuned into his campaign that prize money was secondary to him.

Roddick said on the Served with Andy Roddick podcast,

"He said something like, 'Tennis for me isn't about the money.' But obviously, Saudi was about [the money]... there was a collective eye-roll about it, but I think his point was obviously if you go to Saudi, you're going for work reasons, right? Quickest payday he'll ever have" [13:51].

"Three days, six million, bingo-bango. I don't think five days of action supplants him not thinking about money one time during the US Open semifinals. I honestly find it hard to believe if he knew how much he would win for a semifinal or like a Masters 1000."

Sinner won three matches against top opposition to triumph at the Six Kings Slam, which gave him a hefty paycheck of $6 million. Following his title victory in Saudi Arabia, the Italian's assertions led to plenty of controversy.

"Jannik Sinner doesn't act like someone who goes about it for money" - Andy Roddick

Jannik Sinner poses with ATP Finals and year-end World No. 1 trophy

Andy Roddick further added that Jannik Sinner doesn't appear to him like someone who "goes about it for money," and thus it would be incorrect to assume that he went to Saudi Arabia for a big pay check alone.

"I don't really think he knows that. He doesn't act like someone who goes about it for money. And for four days, massive cash grab, and I do think a lot of people got that backwards. Two things can be true" [14:28].

He added,

"You go somewhere for five days for a cash grab, but his [priorities] are his scheduling, when he's training, when he's doing all those things."

Sinner beat Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Daniil Medvedev to win the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament. He ended 2024 as the World No. 1 in the ATP rankings, with winnings of about $17 million.

