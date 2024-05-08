Andy Roddick hilariously requests "5-minute" slot in potential John McEnroe roast as he reacts to Nikki Glaser's joke at Tom Brady's roast

Andy Roddick has enthusiastically affirmed his readiness to participate in a potential roast of John McEnroe. His humorous statement follows on the heels of his reaction to NFL legend Tom Brady's roast.

As part of this year's 'Netflix is a Joke Festival,' 'The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady' recently aired live on the streaming platform, with the likes of Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, comedian Nikki Glaser, and Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski all gathering to take jabs at the NFL legend.

Glaser stole the show with her dig at Brady for reportedly losing $30 million in cryptocurrency investments. She also playfully took a potshot at Gronkowski, joking that not even he fell for the supposed scam.

"Tom also lost $30 million dollars in crypto. Tom, how did you fall for that? I mean, even Gronk was like, 'Me know that not real money,'" Glaser joked.

Andy Roddick evidently enjoyed Glaser's quip, endorsing it by resharing the clip on social media.

"This was the one.....," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

A fan then questioned Roddick on whether he would ever be open to being roasted in a similar fashion, while also suggesting that a roast of John McEnroe would be "legendary."

"Would you ever agree to be roasted, Andy? The roast of John McEnroe would be legendary," the fan asked.

Although the American did not confirm whether he would agree to being roasted himself, he hilariously requested a "five-minute" segment in McEnroe's potential roast, implying that he had plenty of ammunition against the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

"I’d like to have 5 minutes in that one," he responded.

Expand Tweet

"The generation before me with Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and the tail end of John McEnroe, they created a lot for the sport" - Andy Roddick

John McEnroe

Despite Andy Roddick's apparent eagerness to roast John McEnroe, the former World No. 1 has been very appreciative and respectful of his compatriot's impact on tennis.

In an earlier interview, Roddick acknowledged the contributions of his fellow countrymen from previous generations, crediting players like Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, and McEnroe for providing the platform that allowed him to secure lucrative endorsements.

"The benefit of being an American on the heels of probably the greatest generation we’ve had was hard sometimes, but it was certainly beneficial from a corporate relationship standpoint," he told Boardroom.

"The generation before me with Pete [Sampras] and Andre [Agassi] and Jim [Courier] and [Michael] Chang and the tail end of [Jimmy] Connors and [John] McEnroe, they created a lot for the sport, especially here in the states," he added.

Throughout his career and beyond, Roddick has enjoyed several lucrative sponsorship deals, having partnered with renowned brands like Lacoste, Rolex, Lexus, and Babolat, among others.