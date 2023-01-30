Andy Roddick hoping for 'fun' showdown between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for Slam No. 23 at Roland Garros

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick anticipates a thrilling race for Grand Slam title no. 23 between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. He said so after the Serb went level with Nadal by winning the Australian Open on Sunday (January 29).

In a rematch of the 2021 Roland Garros final, Djokovic took on Stefanos Tsitsipas with a lot at stake. Making a brisk start, the Serb conceded only three sets to pocket the opener. However, Tsitsipas provided sterner resistance in the second, squandering a set point before going on to lose the set on a tiebreak.

The Greek looked set to prolong the contest when he opened the third set by breaking Djokovic. However, the Serb recouped the break immediately, and another tiebreak ensued. Djokovic saw two championship points come and go before sealing a record-extending tenth triumph at Melbourne and a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title to go level with Nadal.

Roddick commended a 'dominant' Djokovic, saying that it's the best he has seen him play. He now hopes that Nadal gets healthy and resumes his pursuit for Major No. 23 with the Serb at Roland Garros.

"Scary to think this last week is there w the best I've ever seen Novak play. Just dominant. ... now I hope Rafa can get healthy/find form for RG. Would be pretty fun to watch them square off H2H for number 23. Here's to hoping, and congrats to Novak!," Roddick tweeted.

While Djokovic is now 12-0 on the year, Nadal is 1-3, exiting the Australian Open in the second round due to a hip injury.

"I'm motivated to win as many Slams as possible" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic had an injury-plagued build-up to the Australian Open, injuring his hamstring in his triumphant Adelaide International 1 campaign earlier this month.

Nevertheless, he played through the pain barrier, dishing out a plethora of dominant performances to move atop the all-time Grand Slam title leaderboard for the second time in his career.

In his press conference, Novak Djokovic claimed that he is motivated to win many more Grand Slams.

"I am motivated to win as many slams as possible. At this stage of my career, these trophies are the biggest motivational factor of why I still compete. That's the case without a doubt," the Serb said.

About being in the conversation for the greatest of all time, the 35-year-old said that he feels privileged.

"I never really liked comparing myself to others, but of course it's a privilege to be part of the discussion as one of the greatest players of all time. If people see me this way, of course it's very flattering because I know that I give as much effort and energy into trying to win slams as anybody else," Djokovic stated.

Novak Djokovic will start a record-extending 374th week at World No. 1 on Monday.

