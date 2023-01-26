Andy Roddick, James Blake and Mardy Fish engage in fun banter after Tommy Paul opines current generation American players are closer to one another

Former American professional players James Blake, Andy Roddick and Mardy Fish are of the opinion that older generation tennis players from the US are just as friendly with one another as the newer generation.

On an upcoming episode of The Happy Slam Podcast at the 2023 Australian Open, this year's Melbourne Major's surprise semifinalist Tommy Paul suggested to host Craig Gabriel that the newer set of American players like him, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are closer to one another as compared to the now retired players.

Tennis thrives on rivalries, but it may not always be necessary for the players to be 'rivals' off the court as well. Many players like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki share an off-court bond.

Following the claim, the host decided to get an answer straight from the horse's mouth:

"Okay, James Blake, Mardy Fish and Andy Roddick, I was told by Tommy Paul in an upcoming episode of 'The Happy Slam' podcast that the developing crop of Americans including himself, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, are closer to one another than you guys were. What do you think?" he tweeted.

This question led to a hilarious exchange between the trio. Former World No. 4 James Blake kicked off the conversation by stating his happiness at being able to set an example for the younger generation.

"I’m truly happy that we helped set an example for a group of competitors being in one another’s corner and pushing each other. Then going out for a beer afterwards," Blake tweeted.

Hilarity ensued when former World No.7 Fish recalled another moment where he cherished their bond:

"Or making fun of you when half your face worked," Fish joked.

James, who took the joke in stride, replied:

"Don't forget slapping me at the same time."

It wasn't long before 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick took a dig at Blake, claiming he did look "dumb" at the time.

"James did look pretty dumb then," Roddick added.

A quick look at the best moments of Andy Roddick's tennis career

Andy Roddick at the BNP Paribas Showdown

American Andy Roddick, who turned pro in 2000, saw his most glorious day in tennis in the 2003 US Open final, where he beat Juan Carlos Fererro 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-3 to win his first and only Grand Slam. The title transported him to World No. 1 in November of the same year.

Roddick made it to three Wimbledon finals, in 2004, 2005 and 2009, where he fell short of converting it into a second Grand Slam win -- losing all three times against Swiss tennis great Roger Federer. He also made it to the 2006 US Open final, falling to Federer once again.

The 40-year-old, known for his ruthless serve, has won 32 ATP singles titles, five of which are ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. In 2007 Roddick was a key player in leading USA's Davis Cup team to victory. In 2017, the former World No. 1 was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Over the course of his career, he had a 9-3 head-to-head record against both Mardy Fish and James Blake.

