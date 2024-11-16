Andy Roddick and Jim Courier reveal their picks ahead of Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz SF at ATP Finals

Andy Roddick and Jim Courier chose their picks between Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz, ahead of their semifinal clash at the 2024 ATP Finals. This will be the fourth meeting between the two men in singles this year with Fritz having won all of them.

Zverev has been in fine form at the ATP Finals this year having defeated Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, and Carlos Alcaraz without dropping a set and topping the John Newcombe group. On the other hand, Fritz won against Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur but lost to Jannik Sinner to finish second in the Ilie Nastase group.

The American No. 1 has faced the World No. 2 at Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Laver Cup and got the better of the German on all three occasions.

Ahead of their meeting, Andy Roddick and Jim Courier chose their picks ahead of the blockbuster semifinal clash during their conversation on Tennis Channel.

Roddick decided to go against the current form of this head-to-head and chose the two-time ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev to get the job done since he felt that the German had the momentum and favorable conditions on his side.

"He (Zverev) laid an egg at the US Open. He did not play great stuff, was making some errors and Fritz played well to his credit. I think matchups in the Slams is a different thing than Zverev outside the Slams," Roddick said.

"Right now, just because of the pressure set that he’s built up over time and the conversation largely about what he hasn’t done versus what he has, I like the momentum that Zverev has going into this.'

"I think it’s a completely different scenario not as many conditions, no wind to speak of. I like Zverev in this one, betting against the most recent form of this head-to-head," he added.

Jim Courier also picked Alexander Zverev as his favorite to win the clash because he had a gut feeling. However, Courier was aware of the threat posed by the World No. 5 and thought that they were in for a 'tight match',

"It’s fascinating because you have all this momentum from Zverev coming in from off of the Paris win and then you have Taylor Fritz with the momentum of the three individual wins in a row against Zverev."

"For Taylor, a chance to finish World No. 4. So there’s a lot on the line. I think my gut is telling me that I would ride the hot hand of Sascha Zverev."

"But you bet against Taylor Fritz’s competitive instincts at your peril. I think it’s going to be a tight match," Jim Courier said.

"It's not something that you personally think about" - Alexander Zverev on his shot at reaching 70 wins in 2024

Alexander Zverev will have a shot at winning his 70th match of the season when he takes on Taylor Fritz. When asked about it during the press conference, the German said that he didn't think about those numbers and was focused on improving himself further to compete against Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

"Of course, it's nice to have such a high number, but it's not something that you personally think about too much," Zverev said.

"I think I personally think about, of course, trying to win big tournaments, trying to improve for next year to be able to compete with Carlos and with Jannik. That's more on my mind."

Zverev also mentioned how he was eager to compete against Taylor Fritz, who had the upper hand against the German in their last three meetings. This will be the 12th meeting between the two men with Fritz currently leading 6-5.

"But I'm in the semifinals, and I'm happy about that. I'm getting the chance to play Taylor again, who beat me the last two times we played, at Wimbledon and US Open. I'm looking forward to that match."

The winner of their match will play either Sinner or Casper Ruud in the summit clash of the ATP Finals.

