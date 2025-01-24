Andy Roddick makes massive prediction for Iga Swiatek after Australian Open heartbreak

Andy Roddick has backed Iga Swiatek for massive Grand Slam success after the Pole suffered a shock defeat to Madison Keys in the semifinals of the 2025 Australian Open. The 2003 US Open champion hailed the thrilling contest as the season's best match.

Swiatek, who hadn't dropped her serve since the first round, was broken eight times by Keys in two hours and 35 minutes. The 23-year-old won the first set comfortably, and despite the American's comeback in the second set, she was just one point away from the finals before losing 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8).

The five-time Grand Slam champion was in tears following the tough loss but Roddick has backed her to win a staggering nine French Open titles. Speaking on his Quick Served podcast, the former World No. 1 said:

Trending

"Save it, just because she's not as good on a hard court as she is on a clay court, doesn't mean she isn't good on hard courts. One point away from being in the (Australian Open) final with a real shot, I don't know maybe Sabalenka is a slight favorite if she gets through but Swiatek is gonna win nine French Open and she is gonna win three or four other Majors." [13:50 onwards]

The Pole has won four of her five Grand Slam titles at the French Open and will be eyeing her fourth consecutive title this year. However, hardcourt Majors have largely eluded the 2022 US Open champion so far, and she hasn't advanced past the semifinal stage of the Australian Open.

"I wouldn't say like I flopped" - Iga Swiatek leaves Australian Open with her head held high

2025 Australian Open - Iga Swiatek speaks - Source: Getty

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Iga Swiatek acknowledged that she wasn't at the same level in the semifinals against Madison Keys as in her previous matches at the Australian Open. However, the 23-year-old said she had given her all and didn't feel she flopped in the game.

"This first set and third set where I feel like I was playing, you know, my tennis. Maybe, okay, it wasn't like a 100% control as on previous matches. Still, I think I played good, but she played better. And so I would say like I did everything I could so I woudn't say like I flopped or that I should have won," Iga Swiatek said [03:00 onwards].

The Pole was the favorite to reach the finals after winning all of her matches en route to the semifinals in straight sets including victories against Emma Navarro and Emma Raducanu. She would be proud of matching her best result at the tournament after her third-round exit in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback