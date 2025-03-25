Andy Roddick questions Holger Rune "catching strays" after PTPA lawsuit controversy

Andy Roddick drew attention to the contradictory parts of the PTPA (Professional Tennis Players Association) lawsuit that shook the tennis world last week, as he was joined by tennis Insider Jon Wertheim. They highlighted that the statement targeting Holger Rune for his participation in an exhibition match was pointless.

The lawsuit filed against major tennis governing bodies drew controversy as they unnecessarily targeted Holger Rune in the statement, as they brought up his participation in the exhibition of the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh even though he hadn't won any major tournament before.

"The only player invited to the Saudi Arabian exhibition who had never won a Grand Slam, and the only player ranked outside the ATP top 10." (excerpt from the release).

Even though this issue was later clarified by the body's CEO, Ahmad Nassar, Roddick did not let the matter slide on the latest episode of his Served Podcast. He also questioned the integrity of the organization that claims to represent players but was instead bashing them for its own agenda addressing the streak of misinformed comments made by it during Jannik Sinner's doping ban saga.

“Can also can you be a group that says we represent all players, release a statement after the Sinner thing throwing him under the bus, consistently get the details of his case wrong- if you also are claiming to represent him as a player, and then throwing strays at random players [Holger Rune] throughout this lawsuit like that's just unnecessary," Andy Roddick said. (1:05:10 onwards)

Tennis insider Jon Wertheim also took this opportunity to express his grief on the matter.

Tennis insider Jon Wertheim fuelled Andy Roddick's fire as he bashed the PTPA lawsuit's statement on Holger Rune

Andy Roddick at an event - Source: Getty

Jon Wertheim added to Andy Roddick calling out PTPA on its unnecessary comment on Holger Rune on his podcast. He said that he was 'really torn' on the lawsuit, as he acknowledged that the matters the players' organization was trying to address were valid, but the way it conveyed it was flawed to a great extent.

He took the side of the Six Kings Slam organizers as he said that if a player was marketable enough, the tournament could justifiably invite them for the exhibition event even if they hadn't won a Grand Slam.

"If there's an exhibition going on and Holger Rune has not won a major and yet he is subjectively being asked to participate [it's] because the organizers think he's a marketable name... if I'm representing players, I'm fully in favor of it," he said.

Roddick also engaged in a spat with PTPA co-founder Vasek Pospisil over his opinions on the lawsuit.

